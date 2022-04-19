See Inside The Drag Race Season 14 Finale's Vegas Showgirl Extravaganza

The queens open up about their gag-worthy season.
To wrap RuPaul’s Drag Race’s herstoric Season 14, the queens were asked to prepare their best Las Vegas showgirl on the finale red carpet. The results? A hell of a dragtastic time — plus some fire looks. Ahead, the cast reflects on their unforgettable run.
At the finale, Bosco felt elated, plus “severely in debt and in a lot of pain.” But actually: “I’m just really proud of myself,” she tells Elite Daily. If she earns the crown, “the plan is to use that money and get really surged up and hot before the world ends.”