A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily's newsletter on August 8, 2022.

Kim And Pete Called It Quits And I’m… Confused

What we know so far about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ending things is a bit conflicting, and it certainly doesn’t seem like it was mutual. While I firmly believe that the only truly mutual breakup is between Meg Ryan and Greg Kinnear in You’ve Got Mail, reading between the lines of this intel from both Kim and Pete’s reps has me scratching my head. READ MORE

Of Course, Kanye Was Kanye About It

While this isn’t the first time Kanye has really crossed a line in commenting on Kim and Pete’s relationship, I certainly hope that it will be the last. Kanye’s been dark on IG since the beginning of the month, but he logged on today to give his weird and disturbing take on it. READ MORE

I’m Here To Convince You To Eat Spinach Ice Cream

At Elite Daily, we are determined to bring you reviews of the wildest food and drink products you can get your hands (or lips) on. Sometimes things that sound off-putting (a Velveeta cocktail, maple-flavored Pepsi, or this curse in a can) end up being quite magical. So color us surprised when we enjoyed Salt & Straw’s latest: vegetable ice cream. READ MORE

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Get Shaken By This Full Moon

On Aug. 11, we will experience this year’s final supermoon, so buckle up. This one is called the Full Sturgeon Supermoon (not as fun as the Super Buck Moon, but whatever), and it’s pretty much doing the celestial equivalent of grabbing these four zodiac signs by the shoulders and yelling, “Chrissy, wake up!” READ MORE

