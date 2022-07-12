Emotions Are At An All-Time High, Thanks To The Capricorn Full Moon

Cancer season’s not the only reason your emotions are heightened. There’s a full moon in Capricorn gradually filling up with light as you read this, and it’s coming to restore structure, discipline, and order on July 13. Full moons are a monthly event that shed light on a specific area in the birth charts of every person, intensifying the normal ebbs and flows of your typical moods. The upcoming Super Buck Moon’s no exception, since it’s the largest supermoon of 2022, and it will also be conjunct one of the most powerful, transformative planets in astrology. Taking place in the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn at 21 degrees, the spiritual meaning of the July 2022 Super Buck Moon is all about realigning with your long-term goals through embracing discipline and agency. Cancer season’s been all about establishing emotional security, but the full moon in Capricorn is here to remind you that in order to achieve the stability that you crave, you have to work for it.

Since the moon symbolizes your needs and how you go about fulfilling them, it has a challenging time in Capricorn. This is the sign of the moon’s detriment, since Saturn is the ruler of Capricorn, and is a planet that governs over boundaries, limits, and structure. Since the moon is all about emotional expression, it’s weakened here, because it’s not as equipped to pursue things from an emotional standpoint. Instead, the full moon in Capricorn is asking that you tap into your logical mind, instead of your emotional one, while also stepping up to the plate and embracing responsibility. In order to succeed, you have to step up to the plate, which may not always feel good. Since this full moon is also conjunct Pluto — the planet of power, control, and things that are hidden — in Capricorn, expect some powerful revelations to accompany this full moon regarding structures and rules that may need to fade out.

What Is A Super Buck Moon?

This full moon is particularly rare for two reasons. The first one being that this is the very first full moon of the summer season, which happens annually every July. The name “Buck Moon” comes from the male deer, who shed their old antlers around this time in order for healthier, stronger ones to grow in their place. This moon is also considered to be a supermoon, since it’ll be orbiting closer to earth than usual. Supermoons happen more often, occurring around three to five times every year, but this one’s expected to be the largest supermoon of the year, intensifying its qualities. Since the moon is the luminary that governs over our physical bodies, you may notice that you’re feeling a bit more drained than usual this week, so be sure to get plenty of rest and drink plenty of water.

When Is The July 2022 Super Buck Moon In Capricorn?

The full moon in Capricorn will take place on July 13, 2022 at 2:38 p.m. ET. Taking place at 21 degrees, it will be closely conjunct Pluto at 27 degrees, shedding light on the things that Pluto’s buried in the Capricorn-ruled house of your birth chart. Since this is a sign all about discipline, structures, and tradition, there may be an unsaid rule you’ve possibly been abiding by that may be holding you back from long-term success. Capricorn is ultimately a sign that cares about achievement, but in order for that to happen, you may have to deal with something ugly first. It could look like shifting your relationship to rules, or responsibility, or a self-limiting belief of some kind. Whatever this full moon uncovers for you, it’s a good time to plan your next move. While you may be inspired to immediately roll up your sleeves and get to work, full moons are a time for rest and reflection. Embrace the clarity that comes along with this lunation, and try not to be too hard on yourself now. Rome wasn’t built in a day.