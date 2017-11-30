The sky and space, in general, have bestowed some intense energy over the past year. From the eclipse frenzy in April and May to the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction, there have been several astronomical events happening back-to-back and on top of each other. Up next: a supermoon on the night of July 13. But what is a supermoon, exactly? Does it have anything to do with everything else that’s happened thus far? Perhaps, but it’s important to know that the supermoon has a slightly different take on the term "super."

The very name "supermoon" is intriguing, and anyone would be curious about this specific moon and how it differs from others. As much as you may want to define this highly anticipated event based on what you see, it all circles back to the science behind it. In fact, the moon doesn't orbit Earth in a pure circular motion. This means there are instances when the moon is actually closer to Earth than normal. The specific term for this is called a perigee. “The orbit of the moon is kind of elliptical,” professional astrologer Taryn Bond tells Elite Daily. “The perigee is the point when the moon is closest to earth in its orbit, so it's opposite of the apogee, which would be when the moon is as far away as it gets,” she continues.

So when a perigee occurs, there’s a supermoon, which technically can be a full or a new moon, but you can’t see it when it’s happening on a new moon, so it’s not very exciting to look at. You can think of the super full moon as an amplified full moon, because the visuals are far more apparent.

imageBROKER/Ronald Wittek/imageBROKER/Getty Images

Why Is It Called A Supermoon?

Because it’s closer to Earth during a supermoon, the moon appears larger than it typically does. “Two to four times a year there’s a moon that’s slightly closer to earth, so it looks like 13% larger,” Peter Geiger, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, tells Elite Daily of the supermoon. In 2022, he adds, there are four of these supermoons occurring.

The supermoon can look up to 30% brighter than a normal full moon as well, according to Bond. “Most people would just notice it being brighter, but it does look a little larger,” she explains. That's right — bigger and brighter. Maybe that's where the "super" in supermoon comes from. Full moons are already majorly apparent when they're beautifully shining in the night sky, but the massiveness of this one makes it even more impressive than usual.

You'll even be able to see this exquisite sight the night before and the night after the official July 13 starting time. This will also be the third of the four supermoons of 2022, so gaze intently.

The full moon may take a toll, as expected, on your emotions. But how does a full moon affect you when it’s super? Some astrologers liken the occurrence to an even stronger full moon energy. “I guess you could say it's a little bit extra,” professional astrologer Dalanah of the Moon Matters podcast tells Elite Daily. However, she notes that it likely won’t make too much of a difference compared to a regular full moon. “I wouldn't say the supermoon is going to send you over the edge in any way,” she says.

July’s supermoon is going to be in Capricorn, which means it’s bringing forth some practical and productive vibes. According to Bond, it’ll be a time to look at the path you’re on in life and compare it to where you want to be.

“And also a little deeper, [it’s about] evaluating what success really means to us, what that would really look like,” Bond tells Elite Daily. “But [on] the flip side of that, this can be a time when we can be really hard on ourselves, too, with the Capricorn energy, so keeping that perspective and self-compassion [is important],” she explains.

This is an excellent opportunity to start a new project or endeavor. “You're really making moves, you're thinking about things, you’re just being productive,” Dalanah offers. “It's the time to get serious because Capricorn is ruled by Saturn.”

Even if you don't follow astrology closely, it's interesting to see how the stars can align in your favor. Don't miss out on this celestial event because, again, it’s one of the last supermoons of 2022.

Experts:

Taryn Bond, professional tropical astrologer practicing synthesis of evolutionary, modern, traditional, and intuitive techniques rooted in a humanistic, soul-based astrological approach

Peter Geiger, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac

Dalanah, professional astrologer and host of Moon Matters astrology podcast