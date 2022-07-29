IDK Whether To Eat Or Wear This Lip Gloss That Smells Like Chicken Wings

If your date nights always consist of a full makeup look and a plate of wings (or if no meal is complete without some drummies or flats), you’re not gonna want to miss this. Applebee’s has teamed up with makeup and skincare brand Winky Lux on a brand new line of lipglosses that smell like your favorite wing sauces — seriously. Here’s what you need to know about where to buy Applebee’s wing sauce lip glosses that are scented, so you can turn up the heat on your next ~lewk~.

Wing lovers, it’s time to add a little flavor to your makeup routine, because Applebee’s new collab with Winky Lux is about to turn your lip essentials into a seriously saucy combo. The limited-edition Saucy Gloss collection was announced on July 29, and features four shiny chicken wing-inspired lipgloss shades that look and smell (yup, smell) like your favorite Applebee’s sauces. Rather than discounting some chicken wings for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, the chain wanted to spice it up a bit more. According to Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer of Applebee’s, this unique launch does just that. “What better way than to create lip glosses that are inspired by some of our No. 1 menu items ... we hope our guests have fun with Saucy Gloss,” Yashinsky told Elite Daily in an email. The collection includes:

Be My Honey Pepper — A golden honey shade that’s been spiced with sparkly flecks reminiscent of chili pepper flakes.

Sweet Chile Kiss — A deep red lip gloss that gets its glow from fine golden chili specks.

Get Me Hot Buffalo — A creamy coral-colored lip gloss that’s filled with hot buffalo spice.

Honey BBQ-T — Don’t be fooled by the smoky barbecue hue, because it also comes with a side of honey sweetness.

I know what you’re thinking, and it’s a real thing, y’all. At least you finally have an excuse to wear lip gloss on wings night, I guess. If you’re looking to turn your date night essentials into a seriously ~saucy~ combo with Applebee’s Saucy Gloss collection, here’s the rundown on where to buy the glosses, their scents, and more.

Where To Buy Applebee’s Saucy Gloss Collection

Starting July 29, makeup stans and wing fanatics alike can grab a gloss inspired by their favorite wing sauce flavor by heading over to the Saucy Gloss page on the Winky Lux website. You can snag a single shade for $18 per gloss, or treat yourself to a 4-pack of the glosses for $65. Don’t wait too long to grab yours, though, because the limited edition collection is only available while supplies last, which means you’ll probably want to cop yours sooner rather than later.

Is Applebee’s Lip Gloss Collection Scented?

A sauce-inspired gloss collection wouldn’t be complete without a signature chicken wing sauce scent to go along with it, which is why the lip glosses in the Saucy Gloss collection smell like your favorite Applebee’s wing sauces. The Be My Honey Pepper shade has a scent that’s reminiscent of the fiery Honey Pepper sauce, while the Sweet Chile Pepper gloss was made to replicate the scent of Sweet Asian Chile sauce. Of course, the Get Me Hot Buffalo gets its name and scent from Applebee’s Classic Buffalo sauce, and the Honey BBQ-T will make you crave the taste of Honey BBQ chicken wings.

Is Applebee’s Lip Gloss Collection Edible?

According to the Saucy Gloss packaging, the lipglosses are supposed to taste like your favorite wing sauce, too — although it does make it clear that the lipglosses are not for eating. Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz got to try the unique glosses for herself, and according to Reitz, the scented glosses don’t exactly taste like the flavors they’re named after, but hey maybe your taste buds will suss out more of the saucy goodness. Even though the limited-edition don’t exactly taste like a basket of wings, it’s still OK if you get a lick as you’re downing a basket of wings because the formula is edible, according to Applebee’s.

If you’re diving head-first into this chicken wing-lipgloss collab, you can also check out the original “Taste My Face” song and music video. To quote what might be your new getting-ready anthem, “I hope you like it spicy, because I am hot sauce glossed up.”