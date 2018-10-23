45 Solo Travel Captions For Instagram Pics That’ll Ignite Your Wanderlust
Catch flights, not feelings.
Solo travel will change you forever. There's something empowering about arriving in a new place alone. You have absolute freedom to go wherever you want to go, and do whatever you'd like to do. You're completely responsible for your time and itinerary, which might be a little bit intimidating, but can also be quite liberating. You’ll never have to wait in the hotel lobby because a travel partner is running late and you don’t have to compromise any item on your bucketlist. You may not know where to start in the beginning, but you'll quickly learn that solo travel is all about self-discovery. Traveling alone is all about the journey as opposed to the destination. When it comes time to post that solo pic on the ‘Gram, use these solo travel Instagram captions to highlight your experience.
You probably have a bunch of bucket list places you dream of visiting one day. You might find yourself wanting to treat yourself to an amazing trip, but it’s not in your bestie’s budget, so you keep putting it off. But, as we saw with previous years, it’s important to seize the day and hop on that plane, even solo. Prioritizing your own experiences is totally a form of self-care and you’re more than capable of chasing your dreams by yourself. Have you ever considered traveling alone?
Solo travel is quite different from traveling with friends or a significant other. For one, you don't have to wait around for budgets, schedules, and interests to align. If you suddenly decide to take a solo trip, you can just go. You don't need any permission. You can also tailor the trip to your specific interests. You can see a city exactly how you've always dreamed of seeing it, and meet some pretty interesting people along the way. You’ll never have to argue about where to go for dinner or how long to stay at the beach or concert. Plus, you can spend time reconnecting with yourself in a change of scenery. It may be a huge step outside of your comfort zone, but it can be such a beautiful experience. You should obviously take a lot of selfies and self-timer photoshoots to post on Instagram alongside pictures of all the fun things you got up to. Use these solo captions to accompany any solo travel pic you decide to share on Instagram.
