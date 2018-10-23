1. "Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one's courage." — Anais Nin

2. "The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand

3. "There are no shortcuts to any place worth going." — Beverly Sills

4. "Ridin' solo." — Jason Derulo

5. "Oh, the places you'll go." — Dr. Suess

6. "To awaken quite alone in a strange town is one of the pleasantest sensations in the world." — Freya Stark

7. "I wondered why it was that places are so much lovelier when one is alone." — Daphne du Maurier

8. "Traveling's not something you're good at. It's something you do. Like breathing." — Gayle Foreman

9. "I think you travel to search and you come back home to find yourself there." — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

10. "I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning how to sail my ship." — Louisa May Alcott

11. "The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before." — Albert Einstein

12. "Paradise found.”

13. "Woke up in [insert destination]."

14. "I see my path, but I don’t know where it leads. Not knowing where I’m going is what inspires me to travel it.” — Rosalia de Castro

15. “If you don’t get out of the box you’ve been raised in, you won’t understand how much bigger the world is.” — Angelina Jolie

16. "If anyone needs me, I'll be right here."

17. "Catching flights, not feels."

18. "Some journeys in life can only be traveled alone." — Ken Poirot

19. "Go and see for yourself."

20. "You'll never know if you don't go." — Smash Mouth, "All Star"

21. "Falling hard for this view."

22. "Why not go solo?"

23. "Bon voyage."

24. "It's your road, and yours alone. Others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you." — Rumi

25. "Passport stamp: check."

26. “Rolling solo.”

27. “Solo YOLO!”

28. “I’m a fast girl, catch me if you can girl.” – Charli XCX, “Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)

29. “Those who fly solo have the strongest wings.”

30. “Blazing my own path.”

31. “Why fall in love when you can catch flight?”

32. “Adventure, party of one.”

33. “Following my heart to my dreams.”

34. “Live for yourself.”

35. “New passport stamp, who this?”

36. “Come on and let the bliss begin.” – Lorde, “Solar Power”

37. “The world is your oyster.”

38. “You are the one that possesses the keys to your being. You carry the passport to your own happiness.” – Diane von Furstenberg

39. “Dare to live the life you always wanted.”

40. “Travel is an investment in yourself.”

41. “Always go with the choice that scares you the most, because that’s the one thing that is going to require the most from you.” – Caroline Myss

42. "Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.” – Nelson Mandela

43. “Not I, nor anyone else, can travel that road for you. You must travel it for yourself.” – Walt Whitman

44. “Live your life by a compass, not a clock.” – Erica Jong

45. “Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.” – Mark Twain