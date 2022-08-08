Leo season’s been loud, vibrant, and energetic, but the vibes of the upcoming full moon are anything but. Taking place in Aquarius on Aug. 11, this lunation is revealing the ways you’re being called to innovate parts of your life that have been stagnant for too long. While you may be hesitant to embrace change, it’s for the best, and odds are, you’ve been sensing the need for a major shift, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by August’s full Sturgeon Moon, aka the last supermoon of 2022.