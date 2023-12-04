Coffee drinkers are fully committed to their obsession (I can say that because I, too, have a problem). Whether I’m running late for work, or have an appointment bright and early at 8:00 a.m., you’ll never catch me trading my morning coffee for a chance to be punctual. Now, new research suggests that I’m certainly not alone in my enthusiasm for a piping hot (or freezing cold) cup of joe.

According to a poll of 2,000 Americans (all devout coffee lovers) commissioned by beverage-dispensing equipment manufacturer BUNN and conducted by OnePoll, 80% said that the idea of drinking coffee in the morning is what motivates them to get out of bed (same). While a refreshing iced coffee is great for an afternoon pick-me-up, coffee aficionados who prefer hot coffee (48%) and cold brew (20%) were found to be the most motivated by a bit of caffeine first thing every day out of all the participants (83% and 86%). Nearly half of the group (48%) have tried to save the bank by making their coffees at home, and almost everyone — 92% — has been satisfied by their at-home creations. And even though over half of the participants still prefer their drinks to be prepared by an experienced barista, 74% said they’re willing to try out new brewing methods to upgrade their final result to a Starbucks latte level.

If you’re one of these avid coffee devotees looking to elevate your morning java, get some major beverage inspo from TikTok. There are endless recipes to try, whether you’re in the mood for an energy-boosting espresso, a reviving iced coffee, or something a bit cozier cozy. Take notes, because here are eight mouthwatering TikTok coffee recipes that are certain to level up your morning routine.

1. Dalgona Coffee

If your TikTok obsession began in 2020 (you’re not alone), you might recognize this viral coffee, sugar, water, and milk concoction from your FYP around that time. This recipe requires minimal effort, but because of its whipped ingredients, the final result will make you feel like you have an experienced barista on tap. Add some cocoa powder and maybe even a drizzle of chocolate chips on top for an extra sweet treat.

2. Strawberry Iced Coffee

Fans of both the Strawberry Açaí Refresher and vanilla ice coffee, have you ever thought of combining the two? This iced drink is inspired by one of Starbucks’ most popular drinks and blends summery vibes with the rejuvenating power of espresso — basically the before-work drink of your dreams. Just crush a few fresh strawberries (or your favorite berry of choice) in your drink, throw in some ice, espresso, strawberry syrup, and frothed creamer, and voilà, you made a coffee drink that’s both somewhat healthy and revitalizing.

3. Cookies & Cream White Mocha

Calling all Oreo lovers (especially those on the Oreo dessert side of TikTok) this cookies and cream white mocha is right up your alley. Try TikToker Kaeli Mae’s recipe, which includes freezing your preferred iced coffee into an ice tray, and popping those cubes in a glass of espresso, white chocolate, and Oreos mixed with frothed cream.

4. Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam

If you’re looking to spice up your pumpkin spice latte (pun intended), TikToker @alexandrareynolds_ has your back with this Starbucks dupe. Whisk heavy whipping cream, pumpkin purée, brown sugar (or coconut sugar for a healthier option), vanilla extract, and the key ingredient: pumpkin pie spice. Add the cold foam on top of your coffee along with a bit more of that pumpkin pie spice just for extra flair.

5. Brown Sugar Vanilla Whipped Coffee

For those who can go for both hot and cold drinks, give barista @PipingHotJoe’s whipped coffee a try as it tastes amazing with or without ice. Drop in a couple tablespoons of brown sugar, instant coffee, vanilla extract, and water, and whip that up so it’s nice and frothy. Here, choose whether to opt out of ice or not. Finish up the mixture with your go-to milk and you’ve got a drink that can work whether you’re in a cold or hot drink mood.

6. Hot Honey Oat Latte

If you’re a hot coffee girlie looking to take more creative liberties than just popping in a K-Cup every morning, you should definitely add content creator Cat Herrington’s recipe to your before-work routine. She blends honey syrup (yes, the syrup, not straight honey), espresso, and milk, and if you have time, romanticize your morning coffee with a little frothed milk design — it’s the little things.

7. Cinnamon Bun Cold Brew

This recipe is a special shoutout to the Trader Joe’s cinnamon bun spread supporters — I know you’re out there. Add a dollop of TJ’s cinnamon spread (or any flavor for that matter) and blend with milk. In a separate cup, add your coffee, a bit of milk (or heavy cream, your choice), and enjoy!

8. Peppermint Fudge Breve Coffee

The holiday season is here, so you know what that means: It’s peppermint time, baby! Get into the spirit by adding some white chocolate chips in before your espresso. Then, to achieve the breve portion, combine your espresso with half-and-half and a few pumps of peppermint syrup. Garnish your drink with some sprinkles of peppermint and you’re ready for a day of festive activities.