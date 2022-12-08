While Emma Chamberlain may be known for drinking coffee, her company has something new brewing to enjoy alongside your morning latte. Chamberlain Coffee has a pancake mix and sparkly syrup for a delicious (and Insta-worthy) breakfast. You read that right, along with a new vegan pancake mix, Chamberlain Coffee is now serving up a sparkle syrup that will make not just your stacks but your waffles and French toast shimmer as well.

Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but let’s face it, sometimes you’re just too lazy to make it. You don’t have the time to whip up a picture-perfect avocado toast or bacon, egg, and cheese croissant when you’ve got the snooze button staring right at you. While a bowl of cereal has been your go-to, you’ll find this pancake mix is almost as simple to make. All you need is a few ingredients — that you probably already have in your kitchen — to whip up a fluffy stack of pancakes. On those days where you feel just slightly more motivated, you may want to make some vegan pancakes to top with syrup that shines, and here’s how.

How To Make Chamberlain Coffee Pancakes

Chamberlain Coffee

While the Chamberlain Coffee pancake mix is vegan, there are ways to enjoy them traditionally as well. For the non-vegan version, you’ll want to break out the following ingredients:

1 1/3 cup milk

1 tablespoon oil

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Along with your vegan pancake mix, stir your ingredients in a bowl and cook in a pancake. You could also throw this mix into a waffle maker for a breakfast Eleven from Stranger Things would enjoy. Switch out the milk for your fave non-dairy alternative if you prefer to try the vegan version. Instead of the egg, you’ll want to use 1/4 cup of applesauce or another egg replacement like a banana as well.

How To Enjoy Your Chamberlain Coffee Pancakes

You can also include whatever additional ingredients you love, like chocolate chips and blueberries. Of course, no pancakes are complete without syrup, which is where the Vermont Tapped Sparkle Syrup comes in to play. The sparkly syrup was created in collaboration with Runamok and is made with with an edible pearlescent mica that just adds something extra to your plate. You can get both the pancake mix and sparkle syrup in a Holiday Breakfast Bundle on Chamberlain Coffee for just $24. If you’d like to just get the Chamberlain Coffee Sparkle Syrup, that’s on Runamok for $19.

In addition to the new products, Chamberlain Coffee also recently announced they have their first-ever coffee pods for their Family Blend. They are totally compatible with Keurig 2.0+ brand coffee machines, so if you feel like you’ve been missing out as a Keurig coffee person, you can finally make an Emma Chamberlain-approved brew. The Chamberlain Coffee pancakes also go well with their chai, matcha latte, and even hot chocolate. In fact, a plate of pancakes and cup of hot cocoa may just be the way you want to start every day of your holiday break at home.

If you’d like to channel your inner content creator as well, record a TikTok or Insta Reel vlog of your morning making your pancakes and coffee. Best believe your flapjacks will still be bejeweled with the Chamberlain Coffee syrup on top.