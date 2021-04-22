This Cold Brew Smoothie From TikTok Looks Like A Literal Milkshake

Cold brew is iced coffee's cooler and tastier cousin. It's usually prepared by steeping coffee grounds in a jar of water, then placing the jar in a refrigerator overnight. While you sleep, the coffee grounds turn the water into a flavorful and smooth sip, but even though the process is pretty simple, there are so many ways to drink it. These cold brew recipes on TikTok will show you how it's done — and what to do after the cold brew has been prepared.

As a coffee lover, your first instinct may be to add your oat milk or caramel syrup to your cup, then get on with your day. That's not wrong, by any means — but these cold brew recipes on TikTok are here to push you outside of your coffee comfort zone. They play around with ingredients or barista-level techniques you haven't tried before, and answer questions like, "What comes first: the cold brew or the oat milk?”

A brew-and-go morning is totally understandable, but when you have a few minutes to get more creative, you can start your journey with these cold brew recipes on TikTok that are tasty masterpieces.

01 How To Make Cold Brew With Filter Bags TikTok Let's talk about how to make your own cold brew at home. You can go to the store and buy already-made cold brew, but making your own leads to the freshest results. TikToker @cafe.oh.hai shows the step-by-step process. They start with putting coffee grounds into filter bags, then tying up the bags. The bags get placed into a mason jar with water, and are left for 18 to 24 hours. It's a tasty and easy DIY.

02 How To Make Cold Brew With A French Press If your kitchen is outfitted with a range of coffee tools such as a French press and coffee maker, then you can make your cold brew using said tools. As shown in @saigonspringroll's tutorial, you can add the grounds to your French press, along with lots of water, and let it sit. Then, you can easily drain the liquid that's left over by pressing down on your French press. You can make the liquid smoother, according to the TikToker, by filtering it again before drinking.

03 How To Make A Caramel Cold Brew This aesthetically pleasing recipe is for creating a caramel cold brew. The final product will be a sweet competition for your go-to order at Starbucks. TikToker @courtandnate starts off by adding almond milk, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and collagen (which is optional) to a separate bowl. They froth the ingredients together to create a delicious blend, before drizzling caramel onto the sides of their glass. They add ice, cold brew, oat milk, and then their frothy mixture to their glass. We stan this recipe.

04 How To Make The Charli Cold Foam TikTok If you haven't already heard, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio has her very own cold brew drink at Dunkin'. It's called the Charli Cold Foam, and is her go-to cold brew order, plus sweet cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar on top. TikToker @xtina_lopez made it at home, using three drips of caramel syrup, milk, oat milk, cold brew, and vanilla creamer. You can make the drink alongside them and have a taste test yourself. This Yummly recipe from Minimalist Baker takes caramel and cold brew to the next level, blending it together with dates and almond milk for a thick, frosty sip.

05 How To Make A Vanilla Cold Brew Vanilla is a classic for a reason. TikToker Monica of @monmon.eats shared a super simple recipe that requires 2 ounces of milk, 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 1 teaspoon of maple syrup. You can foam it up or just waterfall the mixture into your favorite cold brew. You can put a more tropical twist on it with this Yummly vanilla coconut cold brew coffee from Suburban Soapbox.

06 How To Make A Honey Almond Milk Cold Brew Honey almond milk cold brew sounds like summer in a glass, if you ask us. So, it's only right that you make it on a sun-soaked morning. TikToker @baristatayy takes you through the steps, which include filling a glass with lots of ice and pouring honey over the ice. Add in the cold brew and almond milk of your choice. Finally, make sure to finish off this recipe with a nice stir to mix all of the ingredients together.

07 How To Make A Cookie Dough Cold Brew Anyone with a sweet tooth needs to try this cookie dough cold brew recipe. According to @kyleecanderson, it's the best drink they've ever had. For this recipe, you'll need two cups for mixing the ingredients, before putting them all together in your glass. One glass holds the cold brew, ice, and water. The other is for frothing almond milk, oatmeal cookie creamer, cookie dough syrup, and a little Stevia. Try it out, and see if it's the best you've ever had.

08 How To Order The Tastiest Cold Brew At Starbucks There will be some days when you want a cold brew, but don't want to make the drink yourself. That's where this video from @annaxsitar comes in. It shows you how to order a cold brew drink at Starbucks with all the tastiest add-ons. These add-ons include two pumps of the toffee nut and white mocha syrups, a little oat milk, and a layer of salted cream cold foam to balance out the sweetness of this drink. Yes, please!

09 How To Make A Cold Brew Smoothie Minimalist Baker/Yummly If you’re used to whipping out your blender in the morning, you can keep it on the counter to make a cold brew smoothie. Follow TikToker @rachwolfson’s recipe that calls for frozen cold brew cubes, a banana, chocolate protein powder, and your milk of choice, and you’ll get something that looks a heck of a lot like a Wendy’s Frosty. This Yummly cold brew smoothie recipe from Minimalist Baker is great if you only have liquid cold brew, since you can add ice for the shake-like texture.