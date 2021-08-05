Leo season is a time to put yourself first. After the cosmic events of Cancer season, you definitely deserve it. To me, there are definitely a couple reasons why these two seasons take place one after the other: they’re the king and queen of the sky and, therefore, a bit of a package deal; they represent two very different sides of the human experience. The moon (Cancer’s planetary ruler) speaks to our inner emotions, our body, and how we nurture it, while the sun (Leo’s planetary ruler) speaks to how we shine, what we’re known for, and how we express ourselves. It’s only right that Leo season takes place at the height of summer, when temperatures are at their hottest and you’re likely wearing minimal clothing to soak up the sun’s rays. Leo season is a time for your confidence to really be pushed to the forefront, and the new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 is leading the way. You’ll see this in the ways it affects your zodiac sign.

Many people have a difficult time with stepping into their own light, because they’ve been silenced or dimmed by others. Leo season is a reminder that following your heart is never the wrong answer, and anyone who tries to get in the way of that is just jealous. *hair flip* New moons are all about new beginnings. In the fixed fire sign of Leo, these fresh starts have the energy to hit the ground running while also being maintained. There’s a certain level of stability you’re likely craving now, and taking a look to see where Leo falls in your birth chart can further explain where it’s unfolding. This new moon is collectively about creating something sustainable that’s aligned with who you are, and your new moon in Leo horoscope can better explain how.

Aries: Your Creative Endeavors Are Being Highlighted

As a fellow fire sign, the new moon energy isn’t anything new for you. You tend to charge forward with confidence and assertion, not allowing anything or anyone to stand in your way. Leo season has emphasized your creative and pleasure-seeking pursuits in the best of ways, and the new moon in Leo will help your endeavors get the acknowledgement that they deserve. If you’ve been working on any fun new projects, this is the day to show them off.

Taurus: Your Home Life And Domestic Matters Are A Top Priority

You’re all about comfort and stability, and the new moon in Leo is doubling down on that in the best way possible. New beginnings pertaining to your home life are coming, so if you’ve been eager to redecorate your humble abode or even move to a completely different home, now is the perfect time to do so. As an earth sign, your foundation is something you can’t negotiate, so be sure to prioritize restructuring your home life during this time.

Gemini: You’re Being Acknowledged For Your Original Thoughts And Ideas

As the most communicative sign of the zodiac, you’re always eager to share your thoughts with the people around you. On Aug. 8, you’ll be in luck, because the new moon in Leo fully supports your chatty nature, encouraging you to speak your mind in a very bold, straightforward manner. This is the perfect time to speak up about something you’re passionate about, because you’ll definitely have everyone’s attention. Oftentimes, the people around you don’t always take you as seriously as they should, but their ears will be wide open for you. Use this power wisely.

Cancer: Money and Resources Are At Your Disposal

You’re always actively seeking security in every aspect of your life, and on Aug. 8, you’ll notice a new beginning taking place pertaining to your money and possessions. Whether it’s readjusting your budget or finally hitting the goal you set for your vacation fund, this new moon is all about exciting and energetic new beginnings for your resources.

Leo: Personal New Beginnings And Transformations Are Here

As we reach the height of Leo season, you’ve probably been feeling your fiery energy build as each day goes on. This is the best time of year for you, and you’ve likely been receiving acknowledgement and praise left and right. Aug. 8 marks a new moon in your first house of self, prompting exciting new beginnings for your personal journey. If you’ve been looking for the perfect time to kick off something new, today’s the day. The world around you is affirming your every move during this time, so be sure to bask in the glow that your chart ruler’s providing you with during this time.

Virgo: Inner Transformations Are On The Horizon

Before your season begins, there’s some inner work that’s calling your name. Your 12th house will be illuminated by the new moon in Leo on Aug. 8, highlighting things like your mental health and private world. If there’s anything you’ve been neglecting pertaining to your self-care, this new moon will bring it to light.

Libra: Your Friends And Social Groups Are Being Highlighted

You’re all about connections and building relationships, and on Aug. 8, you’ll be eager to socialize and meet some new people. Whether online or in person, building relationships will be a lot easier than usual during this new moon. You’ve got a great way of bringing people together, and you can even use this time to unify your community or groups that you’re part of. Your role in these spaces is really being highlighted on this day, so allow yourself to step into the limelight a bit.

Scorpio: Your Career Is Taking Off

As one of the most determined signs of the zodiac, this new moon taking place in a fixed sign is right up your alley. You thrive in times when there’s a need to be consistent and work hard, and the new moon in Leo is all about celebrating what you’ve accomplished. You’re not a huge fan of the limelight, but when it comes to your career, you deserve it. Now is the time to go for that raise or position that recently opened up. Trust me, the new moon is on your side.

Sagittarius: Mental And Spiritual Growth Is Here

As the expansive-minded sign of the zodiac, Leo season is one of your favorite times of the year (aside from Sagittarius season, of course). The sun travels through your ninth house during this time, highlighting everything that you love: travel, spirituality, and worldly views. The new moon in Leo will be supporting these endeavors in an energetic way, prompting you to book a quick getaway or enroll in a course you’ve been eyeing. New moons are a chance to embark on a new journey, and as the traveler of the zodiac, you’ll be eager to get started.

Capricorn: Someone’s Eager To Lend You Some Support

As a Capricorn, you really don’t ask for much. You simply roll up your sleeves and get to work. You’re in luck though, because the new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 is highlighting the area of your chart responsible for shared resources and benefits that come through external sources like taxes, loans, and inheritances. You always work so hard, and you deserve to be blessed with some assistance. Whether it’s a grant you’ve been considering applying for, or a loved one offering to help you out, enjoy being appreciated and acknowledged by the universe today.

Aquarius: Romantic Relationships Are Taking A Turn For The Better

You’ve been experiencing a lot of personal growth this year with Jupiter and Saturn traveling back and forth through your first house of self, but the new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 is all about your romantic relationships. You’ve been doing a lot of inner work, and it’s starting to affect the people around you in the best of ways. This day is perfect for connecting with your loved ones and reaffirming their place in your life. You tend to give off a strong independent vibe, so letting people know that you see and appreciate them is a great way to remind them how much you care.

Pisces: Your Daily Habits And Routines Are Being Revamped

You’re someone that loves to go with the flow when it comes to your day-to-day, but recently you’ve been looking to restructure your habits and routines. The new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 is a perfect time to embark on a new chapter pertaining to your wellness journey (and it’s on a Sunday, so you can start at the beginning of the week). Your daily practices serve as a foundation for strengthening your intuition, so it’s important that you strip the layers back to see how you can best take care of yourself.