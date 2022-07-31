It’s a new month, which means that the confident, fiery energy of Leo season is halfway over, and the summer season is on its last leg. August is the perfect time to put your Hot Girl Summer activities in motion, because once Virgo season starts near the end of the month, the energy will be shifting in a pretty major way. The good thing is, there are a few more weeks to go before the sun leaves its domicile sign of Leo, so you can still take advantage of the courageous, energetic energy of this season for the time being. However, while the sun may not be changing signs yet, there will be some other pretty intense energy taking place in the cosmos this week, making your August 1, 2022 weekly horoscope all about confronting tension and conflict in your birth chart. Mars and Saturn will be taking center stage this week, and as the two malefic planets in astrology, it may not exactly be a walk in the park.

On Aug. 1, Mars will form a conjunction with the North Node and Uranus. This is a pretty disruptive way to kick things off, since Mars is the planet of conflict and action, and Uranus is the planet of shakeups and radical change. With the North Node in the mix, this transit is all about leaning into newfound security and stability, since this conjunction is taking place in the fixed earth sign of Taurus. As a sign that avoids change, you can expect the adjustments you’re being called to make now a little uncomfortable, but ultimately they’ll be for the best. It’s time to loosen your grip on the things you’ve outgrown, and embrace the things that will bring you ultimately comfort and security in the long run. While it may take an unpleasant, abrupt change to get there, you’ll be grateful for this shift once you’re on the other side. Since Taurus is the sign of material items such as food, shelter, and money, you can expect themes around these topics to arise around this time.

On Aug. 4, Mercury — the planet of communication and mental stimulation — will shift into Virgo, the sign of its exaltation. This is a strong, supportive sign for Mercury to be in, making it easier to process information accurately and efficiently. As a mutable earth sign, Virgo is all about finding practical solutions to problems and making changes only when necessary. This is the perfect time to work on a new plan or project that requires you to pay attention to detail and find solutions. You’ll feel inclined to spring into action in a way that’s all about being of service now, and it will be much easier to make logical decisions.

Mars in Taurus will square off with Saturn in Aquarius at 22 degrees on Aug. 7, bringing tensions between your Taurus and Aquarius-ruled astrological houses to the forefront. This is a transit involving two of the more challenging planets in astrology, and because they’re both incredibly different, it’s bound to feel somewhat uncomfortable. Mars is a hot planet all about action and making sudden decisions, and Saturn is a cold planet all about discipline and limits. This week, you may find that you’re up against something that seemingly won’t budge, or something that’s demanding you to make a decision (whether you’re ready for it or not). It’s the perfect time to pace yourself; try not to make any major choices that you haven’t thought through. You may also feel low energy on this day, since Mars (our energy planet) will be up against the unmovable Saturn. Since fixed signs are the energies that embrace change the least, don’t expect too much adaptation this week, and try not to get too frustrated with how long things may take. Remember, slow and steady *usually* wins the race.

Here’s what each zodiac sign can expect from the astrology of this week:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Aries August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Aug. 7, your chart ruler, Mars, will form a square to Saturn in Aquarius, bringing tension to the surface regarding how you share your resources with your friends or community. As the sign all about taking action, this upcoming transit is bound to feel somewhat uncomfortable, since it’s taking place in fixed signs, and you’re a cardinal sign. While conflict among friends or alliances is more likely now, it’s important that you don’t make any hasty decisions regarding how you make use of your finances to support others. Instead, consider how you can set yourself up for long-term financial security, and how this could potentially benefit any collaborations you have in mind for the future.

Taurus August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a busy week for you, Taurus, as Mars continues to travel through your first house of self, forming a conjunction to Uranus on Aug. 1. You’ve been growing a lot as an individual this year, and this transit is bound to catapult you into some pretty major shifts. As someone who tends to dig in their heels when it comes to change, the sudden disruption of these two volatile planets may feel uncomfortable at first, but it’s ultimately steering you towards the personal path you’ve been called to embark on. Don’t be so afraid of change that you force yourself to stay the same. You’re evolving, which means you’re outgrowing certain people or things, which is OK. It’s much better than stagnancy.

Gemini August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Aug. 4, your chart ruler, Mercury, will shift into your fourth house of home and family, prompting you to have some important conversations behind closed doors. With your chart ruler in an earth sign, you’ll be feeling far more grounded and productive, making this the perfect time to tackle your to-do lists. You may also find that you’re giving advice to a relative now, or offering a helping hand to someone in your family. Regardless of what you find yourself up to during this transit, it’s bound to be all about efficiency.

Cancer August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Mars, Uranus, and the North Node conjoin in your 11th house of friends and alliances this week, you’ll notice some major shifts when it comes to community this week. While this is an area where you’re slower to embrace sudden change, the influence of the North Node is aligning you with long-term stability and security in this area now. Whether you make a new connection during this time that could turn out to be significant, or you decide to join a new club or social group, your connections will be center stage this week. Just be mindful of any disagreements that could arise, Mars has a tendency to make things spicy.

Anastasia Dobrusina/E+/Getty Images

Leo August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s been a busy season for you, Leo, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. Mars in Taurus and Saturn in Aquarius will be forming a square this week, bringing tensions around your career and professional pursuits and your relationships to the forefront. This week, you may find that the action you’re aiming to take in your career is being challenged by someone, whether it be a romantic or business partner. While this conflict is bound to be frustrating, be sure not to make any sudden decisions that you might regret in the long-run. Don’t lose focus of your ultimate goal, and don’t allow any delays or setbacks to prevent you from moving forward.

Virgo August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Aug. 4, your chart ruler, Mercury, will emerge from your 12th house of isolation and withdrawal, and move into your first house of identity and self. With Mercury now in your sign (aka the sign of its exaltation) you’ll be feeling a surge in productivity, practicality, and logic. As the acts of service sign of the zodiac, Mercury in Virgo allows you to effortlessly organize, plan, and problem-solve, making this week a pretty busy one for you. Just be sure to pace yourself. As a mutable sign, it’s easy for you to get lost in your to-do lists, so take it one step at a time.

Libra August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Mars forms a conjunction with Uranus and the North Node in your eighth house this week, you’ll be called to assess the boundaries you may need to implement in your relationships with others now. It’s also a great time to keep a close eye on your finances, especially since Uranus can be incredibly unpredictable, especially in Taurus. While this transit may feel a bit intense, the influence of the North Node is bound to align you with long-term security now when it comes to your possessions. Whether you’re planning on investing in a property or assessing your shared resources with a partner, this is a great time to focus on financial security.

Scorpio August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Mars, will conjoin Uranus and the North Node this week in your seventh house of relationships, bringing sudden changes and upheavals to your dynamics with others. As someone who’s not always the biggest fan of change, this transit may feel a bit unstable, but will ultimately align you with the long-term comfort you’re looking for in your connections with others. While it may take a pretty sudden change in order for this to take place, you’ll be grateful for this shift in the long run. It’s the perfect time to consider what you’re looking for in a partner — are you currently satisfied with how your relationships are going?

MesquitaFMS/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’re being called to make some changes when it comes to your daily habits and routines as Mars, Uranus, and the North Node all link up in your sixth house. Now is the perfect time to make some adjustments regarding your self-care — just be sure to pace yourself so that you don’t overdo it. Since Taurus is a fixed earth sign all about comfort and nourishment, it’s the perfect time to consider what your relationship looks like when it comes to food, sustenance, and nutrition. As the freedom-oriented sign of the zodiac, it’s important that you don’t limit yourself too much, so be sure to listen to what your body’s craving now; it can tell you a lot.

Capricorn August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Aug. 1, Mars, Uranus, and the North Node are all linking up in your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, calling for you to assess how you prioritize fun in your life. As a fellow earth sign, you may have a tendency of taking yourself a little too seriously, making this conjunction the perfect transit to catapult you into a new hobby or passion project. It’s important that you center what feels good right now, regardless of whether it’s productive or aligned with any specific goal. It’s time for you to let your hair down, and allow yourself to indulge.

Aquarius August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As Mars, Uranus, and the North Node conjoin in your fourth house of home and family this week, you’ll begin to notice sudden shifts and upheavals taking place in this area. As a fixed sign, you’re not always the biggest fan of sudden change, but ultimately the changes made now regarding where you live will align you with long-term comfort, sustainability, and security. While stepping outside of your comfort zone can be a bit scary at first, remember, it’s better than remaining stagnant. You’ve been called to embrace change a lot since the year began, and this week you’ll finally get the push you’ve been waiting on.

Pisces August 1, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, Mercury will shift into your seventh house of relationships, bringing important conversations with your partner to the forefront. Now is the perfect time to have any discussions you’ve been potentially putting off, since you’ll be able to communicate much more clearly and effectively. You may also find that others may come to you for advice now, so don’t hesitate to share your opinions. Your mind is clear, and you’re more eager than ever to be of service to the people around you.