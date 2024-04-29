2024’s most coveted color comes in so many different shades. Emerald, forest, mint, lime — green is *that* girl and celebs are taking notice. From Zendaya’s tennis-core ‘fits to Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked-inspired fashion, it’s legit everywhere, making it the luckiest of all (in the Year of the Dragon, no less).

Before Taylor Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department in February, Swifties were speculating that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was on the way, thanks to the singer’s many green outfits. Instead, it seems green is just a lucky girl shade, and the Grammy Award winner knows that. Similar to Miranda Priestly’s iconic cerulean blue speech in The Devil Wears Prada, there’s a reason you’re seeing green on A-listers.

Some celebs may be sporting more sage and olive for good fortune. 2024 is the year of the Wood Dragon, and according to the Chinese zodiac, that makes green a lucky shade to wear. However, others are method dressing in green, just like Margot Robbie did with pink for the Barbie film last year.

Green is also a versatile color with a wide range of shades that can be worn throughout the year, so it’s here to stay. To inspire your next enviable ‘fit, here are 11 celebs who have slayed 2024’s chosen hue.

Taylor Swift Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Swift is the queen of leaving Easter eggs wherever she goes. So it’s understandable that fans assumed her green ‘fits at the beginning of 2024 were hinting at either Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) or Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Sarah Chapelle, who runs the @taylorswiftstyled Instagram account, told Elite Daily that Swift’s decision to don greenish styles may have been trying to clue fans in on the album she was recording at the time. So, even if Tortured Poets was next, this might have been when she was re-recording Reputation or her debut album. Despite being a sort of red herring, this teal green cashmere sweater dress from Stella McCartney that Swift wore on Jan. 9 looked stunning.

John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Earlier that same week, Swift kicked off her green era in a shimmering Gucci dress at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. Swifties were convinced this was a snake green shade for Rep.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Swift continued on the green trend by wearing this crushed velvet look from Little Lies on Jan. 10. The snakes on the Jimmy Choo x JPG collection brown over-the-knee boots really screamed (or hissed) Reputation (TV).

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Keeping it more casual, Swift also wore green that week in New York with a tee, Adidas fleece jacket, and Ivytopia sneakers from Beyoncé’s athleisure line, Ivy Park. Until there’s actually a song, this Swift and Beyoncé collab will do.

2. Zendaya Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya has solidified herself as a fashionista by not only wearing green in 2024, but serving tennis-core realness during her Challengers press tour. One such tennis ball green outfit she’s slayed is this lime green satin co-ord suit in Paris. According to Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, this vintage look is from Marc Jacobs’ 1999 Louis Vuitton collection.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Earlier in the day, Zendaya wore a glossy green-and-white checkered pattern minidress, also from Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs. This time, the very mod 1960s look came from the spring 2013 collection.

James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images On March 26, Zendaya showed up in a “bedazzled tennis court” green Loewe dress at the Australian premiere of Challengers. Her range: 10 out of 10.

3. Cynthia Erivo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have already started method dressing as Elphaba and Glinda for the Wicked movie, out Nov. 27. Channeling the green Wicked Witch of the West, Erivo showed up to the 2024 Oscars in a Louis Vuitton gown with emerald green jewelry and nails.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images At CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 10, Erivo was more space glam Elphaba in a green and silver Versace 2024 look with satin over-the-knee sock boots.

4. Halle Bailey Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images Halle Bailey was still a part of the The Little Mermaid world when she wore green to the NAACP Image Awards on March 16. Even the skirt of the the Nicole + Felicia Couture gown was a mermaid silhouette reminiscent of Bailey’s Ariel.

5. Shailene Woodley VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images At the 2024 Governors Awards on Jan. 9, Shailene Woodley arrived in a two-toned green Carolina Herrera gown. This dress just proves that if you can’t decide on a green hue, wear two.

6. Hannah Waddingham ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham gave green glam on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. Her sage green custom Marchesa gown cascaded down into a ruffled train that was very reminiscent of mermaidcore sea foam.

7. Princess Poppy Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images The look that caused many heads to turn at the Emmys came from RuPaul's Drag Race star Princess Poppy, aka the Emmys goblin. Poppy later told Entertainment Weekly, “Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.” Poppy also shared she was inspired by fictional characters like Jabba the Hutt from Star Wars and Roz from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc, which means you can get your green inspiration from anyone.

8. Andrew Scott Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images For a more business casual look, Andrew Scott wore a Giuliva Heritage two-piece green suit to the premiere of his Netflix series Ripley. He really stood out next to co-star Dakota Fanning in her all-white Fendi gown. There’s actually a traditional women’s version of Scott’s green suit if you’d like to match Fleabag’s hot priest.

9. Nicola Coughlan Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Polin (aka Penelope and Colin) shippers are about to be fed with Bridgerton Season 3. Penelope may be forced to wear mostly yellow on the series, but Nicola Coughlan recently has been sporting greenish hues. This green-gray look from the Renegade Nell premiere on March 26 was perfect for the rainy weather day.

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Coughlan went brighter with this teal green blazer dress on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 2. The Bridgerton star paired the chic look with a very Y2K green eyeshadow.

10. Sofia Richie Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Sofia Richie ditched her usual quiet luxury style for a more casual ‘fit while out in LA. The mom-to-be wore green R18 overalls with a comfy cashmere sweater underneath.