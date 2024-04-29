2024’s most coveted color comes in so many different shades. Emerald, forest, mint, lime — green is *that* girl and celebs are taking notice. From Zendaya’s
tennis-core ‘fits to Cynthia Erivo’s , it’s legit everywhere, making it the luckiest of all (in the Wicked-inspired fashion Year of the Dragon, no less).
Before Taylor Swift announced
in February, Swifties were speculating that The Tortured Poets Department was on the way, thanks to the singer’s many green outfits. Instead, it seems green is just a Reputation (Taylor’s Version) lucky girl shade, and the Grammy Award winner knows that. Similar to Miranda Priestly’s iconic cerulean blue speech in The Devil Wears Prada, there’s a reason you’re seeing green on A-listers.
Some celebs may be sporting more sage and olive for good fortune. 2024 is the year of the Wood Dragon, and according to the Chinese zodiac, that makes
green a lucky shade to wear. However, others are method dressing in green, just like Margot Robbie did with pink for the last year. Barbie film
Green is also a versatile color with a wide range of shades that can be worn throughout the year, so it’s here to stay. To inspire your next enviable ‘fit, here are 11 celebs who have slayed 2024’s chosen hue.
Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images
Swift is the queen of leaving Easter eggs wherever she goes. So it’s understandable that fans assumed her green ‘fits at the beginning of 2024 were hinting at either
Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) or Reputation (Taylor’s Version).
Sarah Chapelle, who runs the @taylorswiftstyled Instagram account, told Elite Daily that
Swift’s decision to don greenish styles may have been trying to clue fans in on the album she was recording at the time. So, even if Tortured Poets was next, this might have been when she was re-recording Reputation or her debut album.
Despite being a sort of red herring, this teal green cashmere sweater dress from Stella McCartney that Swift wore on Jan. 9 looked stunning.
John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Earlier that same week, Swift kicked off her green era in a shimmering Gucci dress at the Golden Globes on Jan. 7. Swifties were convinced this was a snake green shade for
Rep. Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images
Swift continued on the green trend by wearing this crushed velvet look from Little Lies on Jan. 10. The snakes on the Jimmy Choo x JPG collection brown over-the-knee boots really screamed (or hissed)
Reputation (TV). DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Keeping it more casual, Swift also wore green that week in New York with a tee, Adidas fleece jacket, and Ivytopia sneakers from Beyoncé’s athleisure line, Ivy Park. Until there’s actually a song, this
Swift and Beyoncé collab will do. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zendaya has solidified herself as a fashionista by not only wearing green in 2024, but
serving tennis-core realness during her press tour. Challengers
One such tennis ball green outfit she’s slayed is this lime green satin co-ord suit in Paris. According to Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, this vintage look is from Marc Jacobs’ 1999 Louis Vuitton collection.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Earlier in the day, Zendaya wore a glossy green-and-white checkered pattern minidress, also from Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs. This time, the very mod 1960s look came from the spring 2013 collection.
James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
On March 26, Zendaya showed up in a
“bedazzled tennis court” green Loewe dress at the Australian premiere of Challengers. Her range: 10 out of 10. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo and
Ariana Grande have already started method dressing as Elphaba and Glinda for the Wicked movie, out Nov. 27.
Channeling the green Wicked Witch of the West, Erivo showed up to the 2024 Oscars in a Louis Vuitton gown with emerald green jewelry and nails.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
At CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 10, Erivo was more space glam Elphaba in a green and silver Versace 2024 look with satin over-the-knee sock boots.
Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Halle Bailey was still a part of the
world when she wore green to the NAACP Image Awards on March 16. Even the skirt of the the Nicole + Felicia Couture gown was a mermaid silhouette reminiscent of Bailey’s Ariel. The Little Mermaid VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
At the 2024 Governors Awards on Jan. 9, Shailene Woodley arrived in a two-toned green Carolina Herrera gown. This dress just proves that if you can’t decide on a green hue, wear two.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham gave green glam on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. Her sage green custom Marchesa gown cascaded down into a ruffled train that was very reminiscent of mermaidcore sea foam. Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
The look that caused many heads to turn at the Emmys came from
RuPaul's Drag Race star Princess Poppy, aka the Emmys goblin. Poppy later told “Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.” Entertainment Weekly,
Poppy also shared she was inspired by fictional characters like Jabba the Hutt from
Star Wars and Roz from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc, which means you can get your green inspiration from anyone. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images
For a more business casual look, Andrew Scott wore a Giuliva Heritage two-piece green suit to the premiere of his
Netflix series Ripley . He really stood out next to co-star Dakota Fanning in her all-white Fendi gown. There’s actually a traditional women’s version of Scott’s green suit if you’d like to match Fleabag’s hot priest. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Polin (aka Penelope and Colin) shippers are about to be fed with . Penelope may be forced to wear mostly yellow on the series, but Nicola Coughlan recently has been sporting greenish hues. This green-gray look from the Bridgerton Season 3 Renegade Nell premiere on March 26 was perfect for the rainy weather day. Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Coughlan went brighter with this teal green blazer dress on
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on April 2. The Bridgerton star paired the chic look with a very Y2K green eyeshadow. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Sofia Richie ditched her usual
quiet luxury style for a more casual ‘fit while out in LA. The mom-to-be wore green R18 overalls with a comfy cashmere sweater underneath. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Liza Koshy, who just starred in Netflix’s Players on Feb. 14 , is making 2024 her year, and wearing the it color in the process. The social media star-turned-actor really went with the green theme at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on April 9.
“
Eating my greens,” wrote Koshy of her custom Charles Harbison look. Don't miss a thing
Be the first to know what's trending, straight from Elite Daily