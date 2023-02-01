Will Taylor Swift Perform At The 2023 Grammys? Here Are The Chances

The performance lineup for the 2023 Grammys is stacked, but there are a few big names noticeably not on the list, including Taylor Swift. The last time she performed on the show was in 2021 following the release of her Evermore album. Although Swift didn’t hit the Grammys stage last year, could 2023 be the year she finally makes her return? Here are the chances she’ll join the lineup.

So far, the artists confirmed to perform at the Grammys are Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Meanwhile, other celebrities like Doja Cat, Anitta, and Omar Apollo have been confirmed to appear at the show. Swift’s name hasn’t been mentioned on either list. On Jan. 31, Variety also reported it “heard” the singer will not perform at the Grammys when it takes place on Feb. 5.

But could there still be a chance she makes a last-minute appearance? Maybe. Swift is nominated for four awards, after all. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” is up for Song of the Year, while the track’s short film is nominated for Best Music Video. “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was one of Swift’s “From The Vault” songs off Red (Taylor’s Version), also received a nomination for Best Country Song. Finally, her Where The Crawdads Sing track “Carolina” is competing for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If Swift does end up hitting the Grammys stage once again, she could perform one of her tracks off Midnights, like “Anti-Hero,” “Bejeweled,” or “Lavender Haze,” all of which recently got the music video treatment. It’s also possible she could perform one of her Grammy-nominated songs this year.

Swift hasn’t announced whether she’ll appear at the show or not, but considering she made surprise appearances at the 2022 AMAs and VMAs, she might decide to do the same thing for the upcoming Grammys.