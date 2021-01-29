If you are one of the many people who watched the Netflix hit Bridgerton, you might have gotten that oh-so-familiar sensation of "Where do I know them from?" multiple times throughout the series. A period-set show like Bridgerton can really transform an actor, but if you're an avid TV fan, then chances are you've seen some of the show's cast before. This list of movies and TV shows starring Bridgerton actors will remind you of where you recognize the cast members from; plus, it will give superfans some ideas for what to watch next.

Renowned TV creator Shonda Rhimes turned author Julia Quinn's historical romance novel series Bridgerton into a steamy, opulent television spectacle for Netflix. None of the actors she cast for the series were household names before Season 1's premiere on Christmas Day 2020, but since the show became a smash, now they are some of the buzziest performers of the moment. For many of them, however, Bridgerton wasn't their first gig. From cameos in some of the biggest blockbuster movies in the world to standout roles in cult-favorite TV gems, the stars of Bridgerton have had quite a few notable parts before taking on the ton. Whether you want a trip down memory lane or a totally new show starring your Bridgerton fave, this list is for all the superfans.

Here's where you can see your favorite Regency-era socialites without their lavish getups:

1. Jonathan Bailey in Chewing Gum

Jonathan Bailey (Anthony in Bridgerton) only appeared in one episode of the British comedy series Chewing Gum, but it is definitely one of the most memorable bits. Tracey (Michaela Coel) went on a date with his character Ash after she discovered her love interest had a girlfriend, but their outing got very weird when they took things to the bedroom.

2. Simone Ashley in Sex Education

Before her fiery will-they-won’t-they flirtation with Anthony as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2, Ashley had already starred in a Netflix hit. Her first major TV role was as the popular high schooler Olivia on Sex Education. Olivia was much less sure of herself than Kate, having become Otis’ first official client at his unofficial sex therapy business.

3. Phoebe Dynevor in Younger

Daphne Bridgerton may have been able to find love with the duke of her dreams, but Clare from Younger had a much more complicated romance. Dynevor appeared as Clare, an Irish woman who strikes up a relationship with Josh, in the final seasons of Younger. Given Josh's lingering feelings for Liza, Clare had to deal with a lot of drama in her rollercoaster relationship.

4. Regé-Jean Page in For the People

Bridgerton wasn’t Regé-Jean Page's first time starring in a Shonda Rhimes show. From 2018 to 2019, he portrayed Leonard Knox on Rhimes' ABC legal drama For the People. As a highly ambitious attorney in New York, Leonard would go to great — and often morally questionable — lengths in order to get information that would help him win a case.

5. Charithra Chandran in Alex Rider

Before she was catching everyone’s eye as the social season’s diamond, Edwina Sharma, Chandran was leaping into action in Amazon Prime’s spy series Alex Rider. Chandran played Sabina Pleasance in the adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s spy novels, a confident teenager introduced in Season 2 who has immediate chemistry with the title character.

6. Nicola Coughlan in Derry Girls

Nicola Coughlan was helming another hit Netflix series before she became Penelope Featherington. In Derry Girls, Clare is the hilariously nervous member of her friend group, which often leads to some laugh-out-loud outbursts.

7. Claudia Jessie in Lovesick

Prior to investigating all things Lady Whistledown, Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton's Eloise) had a standout role in one of the final episodes of the beloved British sitcom Lovesick. The series chronicles Dylan's (Johnny Flynn) journey in tracking down his exes and telling them to get tested after he is diagnosed with chlamydia. Jessie's character Tasha is the final name on Dylan's list, and confronting her proves to be one of his most difficult tasks.

8. Rupert Young in Merlin

Jack Featherington’s motives may have appeared dubious in the second season of Bridgerton, but Merlin fans probably had trouble not immediately trusting Rupert Young’s face. Young’s most notable role was on the medieval BBC drama, playing King Arthur’s most trusted knight Sir Leon.

9. Luke Newton in The Lodge

Luke Newton has navigated dicey love triangles before taking on the role of Colin Bridgerton. He starred in the Disney Channel musical series The Lodge from 2016 to 2017 as the outdoorsy Ben, a repairman who is one of the main love interests of the new girl in town.

10. Luke Thompson in Dunkirk

You probably missed Luke Thompson in Dunkirk, but now that you know him as Benedict Bridgerton, be sure to look out for him next time you watch it. He appears as a warrant officer for a scene in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war epic.

11. Sabrina Bartlett in Game of Thrones

Anthony Bridgerton kept his secret lover Siena hidden in Bridgerton, and ironically enough, Sabrina Bartlett's other notable role was as someone else's disguise. Bartlett appeared in the Season 6 finale of Game of Thrones as the woman Arya pretended to be in order to get close to Walder Frey and kill him.

12. Freddie Stroma in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter fans probably recognized Prince Friedrich right away when he made his big appearance in Bridgerton. Freddie Stroma played the arrogant Gryffindor student Cormac McLaggen in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, reprising the role for brief appearances in the two Deathly Hallows movies as well. Fans may also recognize him from Pitch Perfect or his lead role in the first season of Unreal.