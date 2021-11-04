Shonda Rhimes Revealed Whether Regé-Jean Page Will Return To Bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 2 won’t be out until sometime in 2022, but Netflix is already banking on more from creator Shonda Rhimes. The woman behind Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, and others has multiple titles heading to Netflix. But in a new interview, Rhimes’ biggest update was about Bridgerton, specifically fan-favorite character the Duke of Hastings. Shonda Rhimes said Regé-Jean Page won’t return to Bridgerton in Season 2, nor does she expect him to come back ever.

As a fan of romance novels, specifically, the Bridgerton series in which each book focuses on a different central couple to the near exclusion of all else, Rhimes admitted she wasn’t prepared for the fan reaction to Page’s departure. Those who have read the Bridgerton books know that Simon and Daphne go off and have a happily ever after after after the first book. Neither of them appears much, if at all, in the following seven books. There’s the occasional cameo by Daphne where she drops a pearl of wisdom to the lovesick sibling de jour before returning to her estate and her babies, but that’s about it.

That’s pretty bog-standard in romance series like this, something Rhimes assumed was more widely understood. Speaking to Variety, she said, “My assumption of what people knew of romance novels was … I overestimated a great deal.”

So will Rege-Jean Page be back? Since Bridgerton Season 1 ended, his dance card has been filling up with new suitors. His forthcoming projects range from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons film to starring as Simon Templar in the reboot of The Saint. Rhimes admitted that the uproar led the team to invite the actor to return. But chances are the answer is no.

Or at least, that’s her take when asked if he’ll be back. “I don’t think so!” she exclaimed. “And here’s why. He’s an enormous star now.”

Rhimes explained further: “[T]he idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn’t make any sense at all to me. ‘What would he do?’ is what I like to say.”

And she’s proud of him sticking to his guns, walking away from the series when things are at their hottest. It’s a risky move, but bold. “Rightfully, he said, ‘I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I’m good!’” Rhimes says. “And I don’t blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection.”

It seems Viscount Anthony will have to strive to fill the shoes his father left behind and Simon’s as well. Bridgerton Season 2 will have to continue being perfect without its perfect Duke.

Bridgerton Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is confirmed to arrive in 2022.