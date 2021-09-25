Sex Education Is Coming Back For Season 4, Because We Need More Moordale

Moordale isn’t leaving your screen just yet! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Netflix announced its renewal of the hit series for another season, and it’s the best news. As fans are still reeling from the ups and downs of Season 3 of Sex Education, you can officially start looking forward to the next season. The last season left a lot of stuff up for debate, so here’s everything to know so far about Sex Education Season 4, including the Netflix release date, cast, trailer, and more.

Netflix announced Sex Education is getting a Season 4 on during its virtual TUDUM event, and it couldn’t be more exciting since Season 3 only just dropped. “Breaking News out of #TUDUM! Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4,” the company wrote alongside a video clip of a fake Moorsdale Secondary newscast. Now that the next season is confirmed, fans can breathe a sigh of relief and (hopefully) get some answers once Season 4 hits. The last term at Moordale left fans with a ton of unresolved plot points, including Maeve’s potential departure, the drama between fresh exes Eric and Adam, and much more.

Season 4 could bring fans the answers they crave, but it could also be missing key characters like Emma Mackey’s Maeve should the actor exit the series. Since the last season left the father of Jean’s (played by Gillian Anderson) baby unknown, that’s another question fans can expect a resolution to.

Sex Education Season 4 Release Date

Season 3 of Sex Education made its debut on Friday, Sept. 17. Now that Netflix has given the green light on Season 4, the burning question is: how long do you have to wait for the Netflix release date?

The news is too fresh to give an official date, but it’s helpful to look at the show’s prior timelines. Season 2 premiered on Jan. 17, 2020, which means fans had to wait a year and eight months for Season 3. But, of course, that timeline was prolonged due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving fans waiting longer than usual. Before then, Season 1’s premiere was also in January of 2019. So if filming begins promptly, you may expect about a year of production before the show hits Netflix, which would place the release of Season 4 in September 2022.

Sex Education Season 4 Cast

Who will return for Season 4 of Sex Education remains to be seen in some cases. For example, Mackey may not return as Maeve after the storyline has put her on the track for an academic program in America.

Additionally, the last head teacher Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke), won’t be staying at the school, so fans can expect a new head teacher, though this position could be filled by one of the two candidates already on the show — Mr. Colin Hendricks (Jim Howick) or Ms. Emily Sands (Rakhee Thakrar).

One thing is for sure, it’s likely fans will see returning cast members Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his mom Jean, as well as other main characters Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), since their storylines were left unresolved. You can probably expect Cal (Dua Saleh) and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) to make a return, too.

Sex Education Season 4 Trailer

Netflix has yet to release an official trailer for Season 4 of the show, so you’ll need to stay tuned for the first look.

Sex Education Season 4 Plot

There’s a whole lot to explain in Season 4, and while there’s no official info about the plot yet, there are a couple of ways it could go.

While Maeve is leaving for America, the show could switch between her perspective and what’s going down at Moordale. Meanwhile, fans will likely learn who the father of Jean’s baby is, what Otis decides to pursue in college, whether Lily is going to continue writing her erotica, and if Adam will pursue a relationship with Rahim (Sami Outalbali).

The plot could certainly change to focus on many of the other students if Maeve is officially off to America, which could certainly bring a different vibe to the show.

As you’re waiting for more news about Sex Education Season 4, you can rewatch Seasons 1 through 3 on Netflix.