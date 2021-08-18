Why Bridgerton Fans Think Phoebe Dynevor Is Leaving After Season 2

It sounds like Phoebe Dynevor may be hanging up her corset and retiring from the social season very soon. The actor rose to fame after starring in the first season of Netflix’s high-society drama Bridgerton as the highly sought-after socialite Daphne Bridgerton, and she’s already filming her part in the show’s second season as well. But after a few recent developments, here’s why some people think Phoebe Dynevor may leave Bridgerton after Season 2.

Dynevor began production on Bridgerton’s second season back in March of 2021 along with her castmates, but because of some coronavirus-related delays, the team is still at work on the follow-up season. However, while Dynevor is confirmed to return in Season 2, it’s beginning to sound like that may be her final season in the ton. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Dynevor revealed she’d signed a deal with Amazon to executive produce and star in the upcoming series, Exciting Times. The new show will adapt the story of the buzzy 2020 novel of the same name, in which a young Irish woman moves to Hong Kong and finds herself in a steamy love triangle. While an exciting new love story sounds like a total treat for Dynevor’s fans, it may also mean she’s moving on from Bridgerton; signing a large deal with a competing streaming service could be a sign she’s ready for something new.

Adding even more fuel to this possibility is Regé-Jean Page’s abrupt exit from Bridgerton after his lead role opposite Dynevor in Season 1. Page played Daphne’s love interest, the reclusive Duke Simon Basset, and he revealed that his decision to leave the show felt correct in correspondence with the novels the show is based on, since Simon only makes brief appearances after the first book.

Since each of the Bridgerton books shifts focus to a different Bridgerton sibling as main character, it makes sense that the Duke wouldn’t play a large part in any of the other stories, since his main arc is with Daphne, the star of Book 1. Likewise, Daphne appears considerably less frequently in the subsequent books, which could very well lead to Dynevor making the same decision as Page once she wraps Season 2.

Neither Dynevor nor the show has made any official announcement yet, but the rumors about her potential departure make sense. Fans will just have to wait to hear it from Lady Whistledown herself if it happens.