Regé-Jean Page Is Cool With Bridgerton Recasting Simon

When Bridgerton returned for its second season earlier in 2022, one familiar — and very popular — face was conspicuously missing from the cast. Regé-Jean Page played Simon, Season 1’s romantic hero, but he did not return for Season 2. Now, Page is saying he’d be fine with the Bridgerton producers recasting his role, disappointing any fans who were holding out hope that he might someday return to the series.

When producer Shonda Rhimes initially envisioned the TV series adaptation of the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn, the idea was for one couple to be featured per season, so Page was not contracted to return for Season 2. But after the major success of Season 1, and specifically Page’s character, the producers tried to get him back for the rest of the series. Even still, though, Page turned them down, and his character was simply missing from Season 2. But, if the producers want to recast Simon with a new actor for Bridgerton Season 3 and beyond, they have Page’s blessing.

“They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety at the premiere of his new movie The Gray Man.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Page also said he hasn’t “caught up” with the latest season of Bridgerton, but he left the show on very good terms.

“Shonda [Rhimes] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1,” he said. “We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.”

Page also shared his feelings about Simon’s character arc, especially the fact that he doesn’t feel like there’s much story left to tell with the character.

“We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific,” Page said. “He was the best example of a Regency f*ckboy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling. You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that.”

With the possibility of Bridgerton recasting Page, fans better prepare themselves for Simon to return to the series looking very different.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Netflix now.