Fresh off his Bridgerton blow-up, Regé-Jean Page already has his next Netflix project lined up, and to say it's a pretty big deal would be an understatement. The Duke of Hastings himself will bring the action in the upcoming thriller The Gray Man, and he's just one of the many famous faces in the massively star-studded cast. Seriously, the cast of Netflix's The Gray Man is next-level stacked, so get ready for what is sure to be one of the biggest movies of the next few years.

The Gray Man has been in the works for several years, but Netflix finally gave the international assassin thriller the green light in 2020. With a whopping $200 million budget, the project is Netflix's biggest-budget feature film ever, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo clearly didn't spare any of those expenses to put together an all-star cast of A-list actors. Along with Page, the action flick will also star Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and several other buzzy names.

The film will adapt Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, about a former CIA operative turned assassin who embarks on a dangerous mission spanning Europe while being chased down by a former CIA cohort who now wants him dead. With its huge budget, star-studded cast, and a high-octane story that traverses countries, The Gray Man is sure to be a must-watch movie when it debuts.

The Gray Man Cast

Gosling and Evans will helm The Gray Man, with Gosling playing the title role of slippery assassin Court Gentry, also known as the Gray Man. Evans will star opposite Gosling as Gentry's complex nemesis, Lloyd Hansen.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So far, those are the only two roles that have been revealed, but a ton of cast members have been announced in undisclosed roles. The movie may be Page's first big film role since his breakout in Bridgerton (he's also attached to 2022's Dungeons & Dragons, which may or may not come out first), and it'll mark an on-screen reunion for Knives Out stars Evans and de Armas. Rounding out the cast is Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Dhanush Kasthuriraja, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, and Jessica Henwick.

The Gray Man Trailer

It's too early for Netflix to release a trailer for The Gray Man just yet, but expect a first look to come later in 2021.

The Gray Man Premiere Date

The Gray Man is slated to begin production in Los Angeles towards the end of March 2021. Given the movie's huge budget and the Russo Brothers' love of all things CGI and stunts, the filming process will likely take a good bit of time. The film most likely won't debut until 2022, but nothing about the release date has been confirmed yet.

The Gray Man Plot

The movie is based on the first book in Mark Greaney's Gray Man novel series. The 2009 book introduces former CIA agent Court Gentry, who left the agency and used his skills to become a hired hitman. The novel is the first in a series currently consisting of nine books centering on Gentry, with a tenth book called Relentless due out later this year. Given all the source material, it's very likely The Gray Man movie could get several sequels if it is successful.