Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey Will Read You A Romantic AF Bedtime Story On Calm

Replaying scenes from Bridgerton in your head until you fall asleep is fun and all, but what it you could drift off to the sound of Anthony Bridgerton’s voice in your ear? Starting April 12, you can — well, kinda. With Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey’s new story on Calm, you can pretend you’re lying in bed next to your favorite member of the ton as he reads you a bedtime story. And even though you won’t get to hear him say you’re the object of all his desires, you can still pretend you’re dressed to the nines in a stunning Regency-era gown.

If you finished Season 2 of Bridgerton in one sitting after it dropped, you’re not alone. And if you’ve already found yourself nostalgic for all the longing stares, extravagant balls, and romantic dalliances that Season 3 has yet to bring, you’re definitely not alone. Thankfully, you can fill the Bridgerton-sized hole in your life (and catch some serious Z’s) with Bailey’s passionate story on Calm, called “Love Letter From An Englishman.” Written by Marion Katrina Poerio, the story is told from the perspective of a sea captain traveling in a tropical paradise far away as he writes home to his partner.

The story, which clocks in at 34 minutes long, is set to a slow and dreamy orchestral arrangement, and is centered around the captain traveling to find a flower for his love. Also, just a warning: Bailey calls listeners “my dears” and instructs you to “snuggle down under the covers,” so if you didn’t have a crush on Anthony Bridgerton before, you will now. It’s definitely a departure from the Regency-era drama you’re probably used to from the actor, but I’ll take what I can get, TBH.

To incorporate Anthony Bridgerton’s voice into your nightly routine, make sure you have an account with Calm, because the story is available exclusively to Calm subscribers. If you don’t have an account, you can snag a 7-day free trial before signing up for an annual subscription for $69.99, or score Calm for life for $399.99. You can find the story at the top of the Discover tab under New Releases.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

IYDK, Calm is a meditation app that helps to promote better sleep. Though Bailey’s contribution comes in the form of a bedtime story, the app comes packed with other relaxing sleep aids, including guided meditations, soothing sounds, and more. Bailey isn’t the first British heartthrob to lend his voice to the platform — you might recall that in July 2020, Harry Styles released his own bedtime story through the app, called “Dream With Me.” No need to ask me twice, Harry. (Oh, and Season 1 heartthrob Regé-Jean Page narrated a Calm story in July 2021.)

If you need even more help winding down after listening to Bailey, The Republic of Tea released a Bridgerton-inspired collection of teas based on your Season 1 faves, like Penelope Featherington and the Duke and Duchess of Hastings. Plus, you can lean into your Jonathan Bailey obsession even further by ending your night with a spicy chai flavor inspired by Bailey’s Bridgerton character as you listen to his new Calm story on repeat. Sounds like the perfect night to me.