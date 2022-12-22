Taylor Swift's All Too Well Oscars Campaign Is Over

Taylor Swift’s Oscars campaign for her All Too Well short film has officially ended. On Dec. 21, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed 10 shortlists for its 2023 Oscar nominees. It’s from these shortlists that the eventual Oscar nominees will be selected. While Swift’s critically-acclaimed music video was eligible to be nominated for Best Live Action Short Film, it didn’t make the final cut.

According to the Oscars website, over 200 films qualified in the category but only 15 advanced to the next round. All Too Well was not listed among the finalists despite the music video winning multiple awards this year, including Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and Favorite Music Video at the American Music Awards. The Academy’s announcement arrived just a few weeks after the Grammys nominated the short film for Best Music Video at their 2023 ceremony.

Swift dropped her 15-minute-long music video over a year ago in November 2021 to coincide with the release of her Red re-recorded album. Swift directed the short film herself and cast Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O'Brien to star in the project. It tells the extended story of a crumbling relationship that Swift first sang about in the song of the same name.

The original, four-minute-long version of the song, “All Too Well,” dropped in October 2012 as part of Swift’s fourth studio album, Red. Nearly a decade later, Swift shared the 10-minute version of the track as part of Red (Taylor’s Version). The song is highly speculated to be about Swift’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. According to Us Weekly, the two briefly dated for three months in 2010.

Although All Too Well was snubbed, Swift still has another shot at an Oscar nomination this year. Her song “Carolina” was recorded for the film Where The Crawdads Sing and made the shortlist for Best Original Song. Eighty-one were eligible for the category, but only 15 advanced.

Other contenders for the category include Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, and Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” from her Apple TV+ documentary of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24. The 2023 Oscars ceremony will air live on March 12, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.