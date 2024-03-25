After six seasons of Love Is Blind gracing everyone’s TVs, it’s clear that the success rate for proposing to another person via pod is... not great. So far, only 10 couples from the show are still going strong. While love may not really be blind, that only makes the couples that *do* make it through the ~experiment~ and into the real world more impressive.

The formula for their love stories might have started out the same: two singles, speed dating without being able to see each other. But each of their relationships have taken unique twists and turns — and some even involved broken engagements.

Below, check out the 10 Love Is Blind couples who are still happily together. (Plus, the two couples who are parents-to-be — finally, Vanessa Lachey gets her wish for the first Love Is Blind baby.)

Lauren Speed-Hamilton & Cameron Hamilton (Season 1) Paras Griffin/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The OG Love Is Blind couple is still thriving, six years after meeting on Season 1 of the show, which filmed in Atlanta in 2018. After their season aired in 2020, Lauren Speed-Hamilton told Elite Daily, “Oh my God. We're so happy. It's just, like, every day we learn more and more about each other, and we honestly fall more and more in love with each other." A more recent update: On March 15, Cameron Hamilton took to IG to discuss Season 6. He wasn’t a fan, but he still has a lot of gratitude toward the franchise. “For Lauren and I, Love is Blind was just the beginning of our story,” he said on Instagram. “It's truly a blessing and thank you for supporting us for the last four years. It really means the world to me.”

Amber Pike & Matt Barnett (Season 1) Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amber Pike and Matt Barnett surprised all the non-believers when they said “I do” at the altar. The couple didn’t have the smoothest journey on the show — especially because Barnett also had a connection with another contestant, Jessica Batten. Despite meeting on the show, Pike and Barnett are not big fans of it. “we are together IN SPITE of that show not because of it,” Pike wrote on IG in April 2023, per E!.

Alexa & Brennan Lemieux (Season 3) GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX Alexa and Brennan Lemieux were fan-favorites throughout LIB Season 3. “He proposed to me every single day and I said yes every single day,” Alexa told Elite Daily after their season aired in February 2023. Their romance continues to be one to swoon over. In January, the couple announced they were expecting a baby, and a few months later, they returned to LIB for the Season 6 reunion taping. “What a full circle moment. Last time we were here, we were a newly engaged couple about to start an adventure of a lifetime,” the couple wrote on IG. “Came back to the pods after almost 3 years of being married with our precious miracle on the way.”

Colleen Reed & Matt Bolton (Season 3) GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton’s pod romance wasn’t the most easygoing. Even after filming wrapped and they got married, fans questioned how healthy their romance was — especially considering they chose *not* to live together until they’d been married for two years. But the couple has addressed critics, and they haven’t let the haters get in the way. “What’s frustrating with what people do say about our relationship is that these really harsh assumptions, that’s really tricky to talk about,” Reed told Us Weekly. “And it’s just completely wrong. It’s completely not true. And it’s really sad what people are saying.”

Tiffany Pennywell & Brett Brown (Season 4) GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown were the golden couple of Season 4 — despite that one hiccup when Pennywell fell asleep in the middle of a conversation with Brown. After they confirmed they were still together at the Season 4 reunion in April 2023, the couple told Elite Daily how they fell for one another. Apparently, it wasn’t love at first pod. “I think mine was more progressive, just from hearing more about his story and feeling inspired by him — just knowing that he was someone that made me want to be better,” Pennywell said. Brett said, “I’ve never really been a very expressive person, and I think as Tiff and I continued to talk, I started to feel like she was understanding and willing to move at the pace I was most comfortable with and create space that made me feel comfortable with expressing myself.”

Chelsea Griffin & Kwame Appiah (Season 4) GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX No one was quite sure what to make of Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah’s romance on Season 4. They didn’t agree on some pretty big issues — namely, where to live and when to settle down. Plus, Appiah seemed to be nursing some lingering feelings for fellow contestant Micah Lussier. However, there were apparently a lot of great moments between these two that fans didn’t see — at least, other LIB couples have repeatedly said so. The couple has been together ever since meeting in the pods and saying “yes” at the altar. Appiah put it this way on IG: “Since [LIB], laughing with you has become my favorite hobby. Waking up next to you has become the best way to spend a morning. Being with you makes me feel whole. I love you with all my heart, and I’m blessed to call you my wife.”

Zack Goytowski & Bliss Poureetezadi (Season 4) Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi’s Love Is Blind story didn’t fit the mold. At first, Goytowski got engaged to a different contestant, Irina Solomonova, despite his connection with Poureetezadi. It was soon clear that Goytowski and Solomonova were not a good match — and he eventually went back to Poureetezadi for a second chance. (They got engaged four days later.) The couple has been together ever since, and they even got married in Season 4 (despite the fact that their timeline was different from everyone else’s). In November 2023, the couple announced they were expecting their baby No. 1. And in March, Goytowski wrote a sweet note to his wife on IG recalling their unique love story. “I’ll never forget that moment when Bliss walked through the door. My very first thought when we locked eyes was ‘uh oh… I think this might be my wife,’” he wrote. “Uh oh… because I didn’t think that day was going to be anything other than me giving her a well deserved apology... But everything changed the second she sat down at that table. All the pain just faded away. And I knew that I had found what I was looking for for so long.”

Lydia Velez Gonzalez & Milton Johnson (Season 5) GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX No one knew how Season 5’s Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson’s love story would play out when they walked down the aisle. Both seemed unsure of their decision, but they wound up saying “I do,” and they’ve been going strong ever since. In December 2023, she wrote on IG, “Expressing how lucky I am to have you as the love of my life falls short. You're my most precious thing, my true love.”

Johnny McIntyre & Amy Cortés (Season 6) GREG GAYNE/NETFLIX Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés’ courtship got a lot of attention after they had a candid conversation about birth control. Fortunately, they were able to communicate openly — and they became a stronger couple afterward. McIntyre and Cortés got married on the show, and they confirmed they’re still together at the reunion, which aired March 15. After announcing their relationship status, Cortés posted a wedding photo on IG with a sweet caption: “and they lived happily ever after.”