The odds aren’t great.
After six seasons of Love Is Blind gracing everyone’s TVs, it’s clear that the success rate for proposing to another person via pod is... not great. So far, only 10 couples from the show are still going strong. While love may not really be blind, that only makes the couples that *do* make it through the ~experiment~ and into the real world more impressive.
The formula for their love stories might have started out the same: two singles, speed dating without being able to see each other. But each of their relationships have taken unique twists and turns — and some even involved broken engagements.
Below, check out the 10 Love Is Blind couples who are still happily together. (Plus, the two couples who are parents-to-be — finally, Vanessa Lachey gets her wish for the first Love Is Blind baby.)