This Clue On Brett & Tiffany’s IGs May Reveal Their Post-Love Is Blind Status

There really was no competition when it came to who had the strongest romantic connection on Love Is Blind Season 4. Tiffany and Brett didn’t just steal each other’s hearts, they stole every viewer’s as well. Their fairytale love story from blind romance to picture-perfect wedding was the only drama-free coupling of the season. But can their honeymoon phase truly go the distance? Here’s what fans should know about whether Tiffany and Brett are still together following Love Is Blind Season 4.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Love Is Blind Season 4 finale. It really wasn’t a shock at all when Tiffany and Brett said “I do” to each other on their wedding day. Pretty much every fan naturally assumed the two were a lock to go through with the wedding, because they’d been the living definition of couple goals all season long.

But Love Is Blind fans know that you can never be too sure about how long these relationships will last after the show. Brett and Tiffany have had to hide whether they’re still together or not from the public for nearly a year since filming the season last summer, but there are some pretty telling clues on their Instagrams that hint at them still being happily married. For one thing, Tiffany began sharing a lot more professional photos to her grid after the summer of 2022, but notably does not tag the photographer. Just a reminder that Brett happens to be a professional photographer. Hmm...

Even more eyebrow-raising is that the two have started using very similar captions. Even before going on Love Is Blind, Tiffany referred to all her birthdays as “chapters,” using the hashtag #Chapter37 for her most recent birthday post in November. Brett also made “chapters” a huge part of his 36th birthday post in November, something he hadn’t done in his birthday posts prior to going on Love Is Blind.

Clearly, these two share a language, and while that might not be enough to say they are for-sure still married, it really does feel like Tiffany and Brett are one of Love Is Blind’s greatest success stories.