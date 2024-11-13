Taylor Krause didn’t think she’d fall in love on television. A self-proclaimed “scientist at heart,” she went into Season 7 of Love Is Blind because the idea of an experiment appealed to her.

“My expectations were really low. I didn’t expect to meet a Garrett. I thought I would just learn more about myself,” Taylor says. “I like who I am, and I’ve worked really hard for who I am. I planned on going into the experience and showing up fully. If that wasn’t good enough, then my person wasn’t on the other side.”

Throughout the show, Taylor’s practical mindset was a match for Garrett Josemans’ level-headedness. “I really fell in love with how honest and genuine Garrett was,” the 31-year-old clean energy policy consultant says. “I’m a logical person, though, and I knew I was taking a huge risk by being with someone on such an expedited timeline.”

But their love story wasn’t completely based on rationality. Serendipitous moments (like realizing they had matching chemistry tattoos) kept coming up for the couple, which helped Taylor lean into the process and ultimately say “I do.” Plus, even when they had disagreements, she trusted Garrett’s heart. “When we had our little tiff over the ex text, I still knew Garrett was a really good person,” Taylor says. “I don’t think he would ever maliciously do anything to hurt me.”

Here, Taylor opens up about her experience on the show, her and Garrett’s first year of marriage, and her regrets from the Love Is Blind reunion.

Netflix

Elite Daily: What was your dating life like before the show? Any blind dates?

Taylor Krause: My philosophy on dating up until that point was that every person you date is a lesson until you meet your person, and then they’re your life lesson. So I dated a lot — not super actively right before the show because I knew that if I was going into the experience, I didn’t want to have someone waiting for me. That wouldn’t have been fair.

I had been on one blind date before this with a friend of a friend, and it was successful. We dated for a couple of months. But this is so different. On a blind date, you see the person, and it’s not on national television. It was way lower stakes.

ED: How did you prepare for the show?

TK: I did a lot of journaling about what I was looking for. I also thought about the questions I would want to ask a partner. When you get there, they help you.

I did some manifestation, too. I’m not really into manifesting, but I wanted to make sure it was a positive experience. I visualized myself on set having a good time.

ED: I know you guys both have chemistry tattoos. Do you believe in the invisible string theory at all?

TK: I totally do now. I’m not a woo-woo person. I don’t even know what my rising sign in astrology is, but I think I needed those signs in this experience: the tattoos, the 13s.

Both of our parents were married on the 13th; the letter that I read from my grandpa during my proposal was dated Nov. 13, 1953; Nov. 13 was our wedding day — and we didn’t get to pick that. It was all these little weird things, but I needed that serendipity to get to this crazy end.

ED: How quickly did you know Garrett was the connection you wanted to pursue?

TK: Garrett was my No. 1 since Day One, which I’ve been told is very rare because things change really quickly when you’re in the pods. I had one other connection, but ultimately knew that Garrett was my strongest one.

I was not Garrett’s No. 1 right away, which is fine, but he actually had his structure for figuring it out. He’s so methodical. Looking back at his notebook, I kept moving up and everyone else stayed exactly the same. I was climbing the ranks.

Netflix

ED: Is there anything you wish people could have seen about your relationship?

TK: I wish people got to know Garrett a little bit more on the show. I feel like they got a really good vibe for who I am as a person, but we have a lot of fun together. Banter is like 90% of our relationship. I wish people got to see the more playful side of us.

ED: Throughout the season, it seemed like you and Garret had so much in common. Were you surprised that you hadn’t already met, out and about in D.C.?

TK: I’m not surprised because he lives out in Fredericksburg, which is like an hour from D.C. We actually think that if we had met, we wouldn’t have worked. I wouldn’t even date a guy that lived in Arlington, which is right outside of D.C. And all the way out in Fredericksburg? There’s no way.

ED: Garrett’s glow-up got a lot of attention on social media, and I know you joked that “someone cooked here, but was it me?” What was it like seeing the Internet’s reaction to his new look in real time?

TK: Personally, I thought it was hilarious because it wasn’t me, even though we ended up together. Garrett is objectively a good-looking guy, and I’m excited that he got the opportunity to express himself more. It was just a really fun thing that took our relationship by storm.

ED: You had to keep your relationship secret for a year after filming. What was it like, navigating that?

TK: It’s funny because people who don’t know us would ask, “What was your wedding like?” I would joke “We had a phone-less wedding.” We had to tell our friends and family “We can take pictures together, but you can’t post them anywhere.”

We also didn’t follow each other on social media the entire time. I thought that was really cool. Social media plays such a big part in dating — like “Did he see my Story? Did he like my post?” We never had to navigate things like that. I think it made us stronger in some ways. But it was a little stressful to be that sensitive about our digital footprint for a year.

ED: How did you take advantage of that time before the show aired?

TK: We traveled a lot. We had a lot of hard conversations. It wasn’t all fun. I’ll be completely honest. It can be tough when you’re meshing two individual lives together. For us, we needed that incubation period of a year. It solidified our bond individually before inviting the pressures of the outside world. It really set us up for success.

Netflix

ED: Now that your marriage is out in the open, has it changed at all?

TK: We are better at emotionally supporting each other. It’s been overwhelming. The human brain is not meant to have this much attention, and we both work full-time jobs. To balance all of the attention and our marriage, we have to be really communicative and sensitive to how each other’s feeling. So it has changed, but not for the worse or anything — just growing.

ED: Do you have any regrets from the reunion?

TK: I wish I talked about why we chose not to go to San Diego in more depth. That’s something a lot of couples navigate — not being from the same city and trying to figure out where you’re going to raise a family. It’s really hard to predict what you're going to do in five years, let alone what your life will look like when you have kids.

I also wish I said something during the reunion when Hannah [Jiles] and Marissa [George] were trying to get Garrett to comment on Nick [Dorka] — whether Nick had said certain comments about Hannah or not. I can empathize with Hannah that those types of comments would make her feel a certain way, but I don’t think it’s fair to drag my husband into that conversation to vindicate your behavior. And that’s what was happening.

I wish I stood up for Garrett, but I just was frozen and wanted to stay out of it. When I’m worked up, I don’t think there’s anything I can say level-headed.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.