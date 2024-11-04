Marissa Just Hard-Launched Her New BF After Love Is Blind

Marissa George is on to a new romance following Love Is Blind Season 7. After almost walking down the aisle with her ex-fiancé Ramses Prashad, Marissa revealed she’s dating someone else a few days after the season’s reunion. While she didn’t reveal the new man’s name, she did gush about him in a couple of lovey-dovey posts.

Marissa posted a video of herself kissing her new boyfriend on Nov. 2. The clip shows the two embracing in a nightclub — presumably at a Halloween party, since she’s dressed in a space-age metallic look while he is in an astronaut’s suit with a cowboy hat. She upped the romantic vibes even more by setting the video to Taylor Swift’s “You Are In Love.”

“Life has a funny way of surprising you,” Marissa wrote in the caption. “I never expected to fall in love again, let alone with someone who embraces all my energy and flaws. When we first met, I asked him if I was too much. He looked at me, confused, and said, ‘What do you mean?’ I simply replied, ‘Nevermind,’ and from that moment on, I never questioned my energy again.”

The caption is a pointed remark about how her last relationship ended. Days before Marissa was set to marry Ramses on Love Is Blind, he suddenly broke up with her. The split came as a shock to both Marissa and viewers, and the reason Ramses gave for his decision made matters even more confusing. He said that Marissa’s energy didn’t match his own, suggesting she may be “too much” for him to live with.

The former couple did have other issues leading up to their split. Most notably, they clashed over differing views on the U.S. military a few different times, and they also had an intense argument about family planning and birth control that didn’t seem to get resolved.

But now, it sounds like Marissa found someone who celebrates her energy, and the new couple already already seems to have an out-of-this-world connection.