Season 7 of Love Is Blind was a very bumpy ride, but through it all, it really seemed like Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans were going to make it to their fairytale ending. They did have their own bits of drama, from family members skeptical of the experiment to a controversial text from an ex, but remained the saving grace of the season. In the end, they went through with the wedding — but that was a whole year ago. On Oct. 30, the duo revealed if the marriage lasted or not during the Season 7 reunion.

As most fans had already predicted, Taylor and Garrett are still happily married, they confirmed during the reunion special. “He’s my best friend,” Taylor said as they held hands. The sweet update wasn’t too surprising, considering the undeniable chemistry between the two science lovers throughout their journey. Plus, fans had been picking up on some clues that the couple was still together, like Garrett’s impressive style evolution. “Is it safe to say we can call this Taylor’s version?” Nick Lachey jokingly asked him, but Garrett didn’t say much about who’s responsible for his glow-up.

Though Taylor and Garrett were able to thrive in Love Is Blind, the show didn’t make things too easy for them. They were on the front lines of Monica and Stephen’s heated breakup, and had their own almost-breakup as well when Taylor discovered Garrett had lied to her about responding to a text message from his ex.

Netflix

What began as a seemingly harmless text message turned into a tidal wave of drama when Garrett changed his story about how he responded to an ex reaching out to him. He originally told Taylor he simply “like”-reacted to the text, but later revealed he had actually sent the ex a message back saying he was getting married and shutting her down. It may have been a good response, but the story changing made Taylor second-guess her trust in Garrett.

Not only that, Taylor and Garrett also had a difficult time convincing their parents of their connection. Garrett’s family didn’t buy into how quickly the relationship was moving, and Taylor’s dad didn’t even want to appear on the show at first. Thankfully, all parties showed up for the wedding in the end, proving just how undeniable Taylor and Garrett’s love had been.