Here's That Love Is Blind Relationship Status Update You've Wanted

Spoiler alert: This post discusses the Love Is Blind Season 5 finale and reunion.

We finally have answers, Love Is Blind fans. All throughout Season 5’s tumultuous ups and downs, viewers have wondered what’s actually going on with these people now. Could Lydia and Milton’s marriage really last? Is there any hope for Izzy and Stacy to rekindle their relationship? Would any woman want to date JP after hearing his make-up rant? The reunion cleared up all those questions and more.

Probably the biggest question on fans’ minds was addressed right away at the beginning of Season 5’s reunion, and it came as a surprise to a lot of viewers. Despite their fraught relationship throughout the season, Lydia and Milton were really able to make it work. The couple confirmed that they are still married to this day.

But not everyone got their happy ending. The rest of the split-up couples didn’t find their perfect match in the pods, but some of them are pursuing new romances right now. Here’s everyone’s relationship status these days.

Lydia & Milton

The only Season 5 success story, Lydia and Milton revealed they are still happily married over a year after filming their wedding.

Izzy

Fans got spoiled on Izzy’s post-show relationship status even before the reunion, due to paparazzi photos catching him on a date with a mystery woman. At the reunion, Izzy confirmed he’s been dating someone for a while now, adding they were flying off for a trip together right after filming the reunion.

Stacy

Although Stacy avoided outright confirming she’s dating someone during the reunion, she did talk about some dates she’s been on since splitting up with Izzy, and host Nick Lachey was able to deduce she’s most likely in a new relationship these days.

Netflix

Chris

Turns out, Chris and Johnie’s post-pods relationship only last for a short while. He confessed he cheated on Johnie during the reunion, and is still dating that other woman now. It’s pretty serious, too, as he revealed he’s living with her.

Johnie

Johnie also started seeing someone else after her breakup with Chris. She revealed she’s been dating this guy for about a year by the time of the reunion.

Aaliyah

Aaliyah didn’t wait until the reunion to make her big announcement. A few days before the Season 5 finale, she posted a romantic montage of her new boyfriend. And that boyfriend may actually be a fiancé, because Aaliyah appeared to be wearing an engagement ring in the video.

Uche

The villain of the season, Uche decided not to show up to the reunion at all. He has yet to reveal what his relationship status is now, although he did say he briefly dated Aaliyah after filming. Aaliyah said they broke up when she realized she wasn’t Uche’s type.

JP

At the reunion, JP revealed he’s been dating a woman for about a year.

Netflix

Taylor

Taylor’s post-show romance isn’t as serious. She confessed she’s “seeing someone,” but was explicit that they are just “seeing” each other and not dating.