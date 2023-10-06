The love hasn’t exactly been flowing on Season 5 of Love Is Blind, which has been filled with dramatic breakups, explosive fights, and unbelievable deceptions. But while nearly all of the other couples of the season fell apart, Izzy and Stacy seemed like they were actually going to go the distance. However, days before the big finale, some suspicious info leaked that may reveal whether Izzy and Stacy actually stayed together after the show.

The fate of Izzy and Stacy’s relationship has been difficult to predict, given how rocky their relationship has been. Even in the pods, Izzy kept going back and forth about potentially proposing to Johnie instead of Stacy. In the real world, Izzy and Stacy had a brief honeymoon period where everything seemed perfect, but that quickly devolved into a nonstop string of arguments over finances, living situations, and differing expectations.

They’d fight, but they’d also always make up. So, could this tumultuous twosome really make a pairing that lasts?

Well, not according to TMZ. The publication shared photos of Izzy getting cozy with another woman on Oct. 4. The two were seen at a tattoo parlor in L.A., seemingly on a date.

It may not be enough to outright confirm that Izzy and Stacy are no longer together, but it’s definitely sus.

Of course, fans won’t get an official answer about Izzy and Stacy’s current relationship status until this season’s Love Is Blind reunion. Netflix hasn’t announced when the reunion will air just yet, but it will likely drop shortly after the finale airs on Oct. 13. After the fiasco of Season 4’s live reunion being majorly delayed, the Season 5 reunion is expected to be pre-taped.

As for what to expect, the reunion is pretty much guaranteed to be explosive, given Uche’s ongoing drama with Lydia, Taylor’s heated breakup with JP, and all those rumors that one of this season’s weddings was completely edited out of the show.

Oh, and obviously Nick and Vanessa Lachey are going to be as messy as ever.