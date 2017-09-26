Few couples compare the mystical wonderment that is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. If you're like every other person on Twitter (besides Donald Trump), you are absolutely obsessed with these two. What better way to live your best life than to become this power couple for Halloween? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Halloween costumes will ensure you win best dressed among your friends. This is what couple goals are made of.

Teigen met Legend on the set of his "Stereo" music video in 2007. They dated for four years before getting engaged in 2011 and tied the knot in Italy in 2013. Teigen and Legend always look equally romantic and adorable. It's totally understandable why you and your bae want to dress as this power couple. Why be you when you could be Chrissy Teigen and John Legend?

Below are 11 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend costumes that will help you and your S.O./friend/dog/whoever you couple costume with totally win Halloween.

1. "All of Me" Music Video

First of all, John Legend wrote a love ballad about Chrissy Teigen. WHO DOES THAT? I would try and write a love song for my boyfriend and it would be like, "Sing sing ring a ding ding." Hey, it's a first draft! Besides being a beautiful song, the music video is romantic AF.

YouTube

We all know "All Of Me" as the song that forever made Legend and Teigen the "it" couple. The video shows many, many shower scenes, but mostly Teigen in a sheer, black, one-piece swimsuit.

ASOS has this super-cute mesh one-piece on sale now for $13. It has a similar look to the one Teigen is wearing.

Wear your hair down and slicked back to make it seem as if you're fresh out of the pool all night. According to E! News, model Ashley Graham swears by Paul Mitchell Sculpting Foam to achieve flawless "wet" hair.

As for the John Legend half of the costume — in the video, Legend is wearing a grey V-neck tee like this one from Old Navy.

If you were really dedicated, you could bring a toy piano, like this $48 one from Jet, to really make the costume true to life.

2. Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

Teigen has really made a name for herself as a social media guru — specifically Twitter. Her quick wit and questionable methods of retrieving bananas for banana bread keep a hefty following.

To create a Chrissy Teigen-inspired social media costume, use a customizable cardboard Twitter frame that is available on Etsy for $50.

Print your favorite Chrissy Teigen quote and you're good to go. Side note: Make sure your John Legend completely ignores your tweet. Major key.

3. Fruity Patootie Luna

I've kept baby Luna out of most of these costume ideas because it's basically impossible to replicate her cuteness. Most will fall short because, let's face it, Luna is the fashion queen everyone wishes they could be. Just look at her cute fruit dress!

To dress like little Luna, you can buy a fruit dress from SHEIN for just $11.

Finish off the outfit with a small yellow bow. Adorbs!

4. Miles at 9 Months

They really grow up fast, don't they? In February, Miles turned nine months, and to celebrate the occasion, his parents posed him in front of a chalkboard describing all of his favorite things. Awww! His outfit to mark the special day consisted of a little navy and maroon tracksuit.

You, too, can become Miles for Halloween, but with a fun twist. Instead of a sweater-and-pants combo, you can try this tracksuit dress from Venus.

You can even get a black chalkboard and recreate Miles' milestone chalkboard or customize it with your own info!

5. Cookbook Candids

I fully understand the shots from Teigen's cookbook, Cravings, are not candid, but a girl can dream. This cozy couple costume is surprisingly easy to achieve.

For Chrissy, you'll need to rock a messy bun and silky pink pajamas. The PJ set below from ASOS can be purchased online for $19.

As for John, coziness is equally possible. Pair a V-neck shirt with a blue cardigan for that eating-sandwiches-in-bed look. The cardigan below from Old Navy is available for $17.

6. The Ramen Family

The Teigen-Legend fam loves a good Cup O' Noodles. Teigen has even joked about her and Legend dressing as Ramen seasoning packets for Halloween.

If you're looking to become the perfect noodle-obsessed clan, dress your baby in an adorable Ramen onesie like Luna and Miles Legend. The "Cute Noodles" onesie below can be found on Amazon for $14.

Meanwhile, the adults in the fam can wear this Cup Noodles sweatshirt from Forever21 for just $35. Since it's a sweatshirt, you can even use it after Halloween, so I think the $35 is totally worth it.

All you have to do is pair the sweatshirt with some white sweatpants and that's it!

7. Fried Chicken PJ Party

If you buy one item of clothing this year, please let it be these KFC onesies. Teigen and Legend sported these beauties at a party and the internet has never been the same. You too can be covered in fried chicken if you believe hard enough.

These onesies price at $87 on Scruffy Swanks. If that seems too expensive, think of the sweet, sweet Instagram photos you will get. It basically pays for itself.

Here's the Colonel KFC onesie to match Chrissy Teigen:

And here's the Fried Chicken onesie to match John Legend:

8. In Bed, TTYL

For busy people, Teigen and Legend definitely maximize nekkid-in-bed time. They're always wrapped in fluffy down comforters and make us all want to find our Chrissy Teigen to lay in bed with. You can tie your own toga with this simple guide from WikiHow using any white bed sheet you have.

If you don't want to worry about getting your bedding dirty, Target has a huge variety of white sheet sets with pricing from $20 to $50. You're going for a cozy, bed-head look, so don't worry about the sheets getting too fluffy.

You'll also need gorgeous, tousled hair. My go-to texture spray is Not Your Mother's Double Take Dry Finish Texture Spray. It will give you that effortless "I woke up like this" head of hair. Ulta Beauty sells this texture spray for $7. No brainer.

9. That Face At The Golden Globes

The face. THE FACE. Chrissy Teigen's not-here-for-it face is the meme/GIF heard round the world. Actually, Teigen was crying during Legend's speech at the 2015 Golden Globes, so why have we been making fun of her? I'm sorry, Chrissy!

The photo below is what they were actually wearing that night. Do I expect you to go buy an ornate, floor-length gown for Halloween? No. Because it's all about THE FACE.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To start, wear your hair pulled back with a long-sleeve dress. The FloryDay dress below is $44 and has a similar neckline. The key to this costume is to make the awkward crying face in every photo possible. I believe in your dedication.

As for your John Legend half, a black suit will do the trick.

Can't forget that bow tie!

10. Iconic Spider-Man Kiss

This was the best moment from Lip Sync Battle. Zendaya was performing, so (naturally) Chrissy dropped in upside down from the ceiling in a Spider-Man costume.

You can pick up a Spiderman costume from any Halloween store. However, the one below can be ordered on Target for $44. The trick to Teigen-izing it is to have a curly ponytail sticking out of the back.

In the video, John Legend comes out sporting his normal all-black ensemble, but he's paired it with a gold and black patterned jacket. Depending on your price point, a patterned gold and black jacket could cost several hundred dollars. On the other hand, you could also try checking your local thrift store, but sometimes it's slim pickings in the fancy jacket department. The blazer below is cool and costs a reasonable $60 on Amazon.

11. Family Vacation

I can't end this list without including a group costume idea inspired by the whole Legend family. For the Fourth of July, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their kids, Luna and Miles, on a fun vacation to Italy. If you have a family of four or more, this holiday look will be perfect for your group Halloween costume this year.

Chrissy Teigen's vacation outfit is so fashionable. If you're lucky enough to be the Chrissy Teigen in your group of friends or family, start with a white one-piece swimsuit.

Then, just put a long, floral robe on top, and bust out some scrunchies and sunglasses to accessorize.

For John Legend, start with some khaki shorts. (Nothing says vacation like khaki shorts, amirite?)

Then, just pair it with the coolest tropical-print shirt you can find. Talk about vacay goals.

As for Luna (I will never get tired of saying her name, it just has a nice ring to it!), all you need is a white summer dress. So simple!

Finally, for little Miles, you need a plain T-shirt.

It's kind of hard to tell what color shorts Miles is wearing in the photo, but I see a peek of red, so red shorts will do!

When you go to that Halloween party you have planned, make sure to take a group photo for the 'gram and put your location in Italy to really nail that vacation vibe!

There you have it. 11 costumes as iconic as the couple who originally wore them. I guarantee you will have the most luxe Halloween of your entire life if you emulate John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Live long and Legend on, my friends.