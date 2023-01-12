The 10 Most Exciting Acts Worth The Trip To Coachella

Live music enthusiasts, rejoice. Music festival season is on the horizon, and Coachella teased the exciting April dates with their 2023 lineup. On Jan. 10, the acclaimed three-day, two-weekend festival released their roster of performers on Instagram and Twitter, which includes headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean. Those three names are hard hitters alone; however, Coachella 2023 — set for the weekends of April 14 and April 21 — has even more in store.

Second-liners of the festival include acts like Rosalía, Charli XCX, Björk, Rae Sremmurd, and more. (For more acts, see the full lineup here.) Calvin Harris will also occupy the “returning to the desert” spot, which was previously owned by Swedish House Mafia.

This year’s lineup is global, jam-packed, and impressively historic, so it might be a bit overwhelming to figure out what artist to see. Sure, general admission weekend passes start at $499; however, these 10 acts are worth shelving out the big bucks for.

01 Bad Bunny Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 1 Despite Bad Bunny saying he’s taking a break this year, the Latin artist is heading back to the stage. He’s set to headline Day 1 of Coachella, which arms some other incredible acts. Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest Latin pop artist out right now, and his consistently sold-out 2022 tour (El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo) is proof of that. If he can pack stadiums worldwide, imagine what the Empire Polo Grounds will look like.

02 BLACKPINK Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 2 BLACKPINK is back in Coachella’s area to make history. You know, just their usual forte. The Born Pink stars will headline Day 2 of the festival, marking them as the first K-pop girl group to headline the main stage. They initially became the first-ever K-pop band to perform at Coachella in 2019; however, they’ve now broken their own historic record with this new headliner title. Alexa, play “Pink Venom” on an endless loop.

03 Charli XCX Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 2 In her usual iconic behavior, Charli XCX is crashing Coachella this year. The star will grace the stage on Day 2, so be prepared to hear some gritty pop synths. Or better yet, learn the steamy choreography from her “Hot In It” music video, just in case she needs an extra dancer to join her on stage.

04 Latto Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 3 The self-proclaimed Queen of the South is heading to Coachella. Latto will perform on Day 3 of the festival, which takes place on Apr. 16 and 22. Sonically, the rapper has had quite a year with her infectious BDE jingle, “Big Energy,” so it wouldn’t be surprising if she brought that vibe to the valley.

05 Flo Milli Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 2 Though Flo Milli released her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, in July 2022, it’s still her season. The rapper, whose visually been in her early-aughts, It girl bag lately, will perform on Day 2 of the festival.

06 Frank Ocean Josh Brasted/WireImage/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 3 Frank Ocean is a rare, enigmatic gem. The singer rarely performs live, which only adds to the haunting mystery surrounding his artistry. Now, Frank’s finally ending his live show drought by headlining Day 3 of Coachella. Fans lit up with excitement from the news, especially since this moment has been on the horizon. The Blonde singer was scheduled to headline the festival in 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic, according to Pitchfork.

07 KAYTRANADA Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 1 With Coachella boasting an eclectic roster of artists, attendees are sure to hear some fire music. Enter KAYTRANADA, a sonic maestro whose discography sizzles with dance music bops. Honestly, the thought of him blasting his 2019 Bubba album in the desert sounds like a dream— especially “Worst In Me.”

08 Remi Wolf NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 2 Remi Wolf was meant for a blaring festival. The singer, who released her debut album Juno in October 2022, floats across numerous genres. With ease, she can deliver an alluring tune that fuses funk, pop, and rock, and that sounds like the perfect recipe for Coachella.

09 Rosalía Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images Performance Day: Day 2 There’s no better place to channel your inner motomami than in the desert. Rosalía is a second-liner for Coachella’s Day 2 set. Though some would argue the “Saoko” singer has enough musical prowess to be a headliner, just the idea of her still gracing the Coachella stage is incredible.