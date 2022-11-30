The Photos Of Selena & BLACKPINK Finally Meeting IRL Are Precious

Selena Gomez is back BLACKPINK’s area. Two years after collaborating on their icy bop, “Ice Cream,” Selena and the K-pop group finally met in person. This IRL encounter is such a moment, and they wasted no time informing the BLINKs and Selenators of the special occassion.

On Nov. 26, Selena shared on Instagram several photos of her meetup with BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie and Lisa. Yeah, this moment is definitely screen saver worthy for the stans.

“Selpink chillin,” Selena wrote in her Instagram caption. This is a reference both of their names as a unit. The clever caption is also a nod to their collab, “Ice Cream,” where Jennie sings “ice cream chillin’” on the infectious post-chorus hook.

In total, Selena posted three photos with the girl group. Two of them posing and one of them hugging. In each photo, everyone boasted wide smiles while hanging out in what appeared to be a backstage setting.

There’s a possibility Selena may have caught the group perform. BLACKPINK is currently on their Born Pink world tour, as evidenced by the members wearing their own merch in the photos with Selena.

The tour is in support of their Born Pink record that dropped in September. It kicked off in October and will run through summer 2023. Notably, they were in Los Angeles for shows on Nov. 19 and 20.

Now, this hangout session is major since Selena has never met the entire group. In a 2020 interview with CR Fashion Book, Selena said she and BLACKPINK couldn’t film the music video for “Ice Cream” together due to COVID-19 restrictions. She’d only previously met Rosé and Jisoo at a fashion show in 2019.

Now, she’s met them all. It seems the My Mind & Me singer spoke that moment into existence. It’s so good she did.