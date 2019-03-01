It seems like just yesterday you were pulling out your packs of glitter and flower crowns, laying out crocheted tops and pairs of sunglasses on your bed, and asking your best friends over video chat what they liked the most. While one of your friends may have thought the chunky bracelets and floral jumpsuit was picture-perfect, the other preferred the sparkly pair of shorts and matching bralette. In your personal opinion, either would do for festival season. Now, it's basically that time of the year again when you need witty Coachella captions and trendy looks that'll make their way onto the 'Gram.

The truth is, your friends and followers who can’t fly across the country to the deserts of California to soak up the good vibes and electric energy of Coachella for themselves will be living vicariously through you. This is why you need some of the best Coachella Instagram captions to be able to post your pics right away. Having a golden ticket to the main stage and running around with your bedazzled braids and beaming smiles is exactly what your friends want to see on their Insta feed. Let’s not forget the videos of artists, like Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion, and iconic Ferris wheel snaps that are a must for posting.

While these memories are ‘Gram-worthy, you’re too busy living in the moment. This is why you need these 35 Coachella quotes to make posting quick and easy. These Coachella captions will even work for your post-Coachella photo dump as you’re looking back at all your favorite sets, OOTDs, and in between moments with your festival crew.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Welcome to Coachella." "When your festival look matches the sunset." "I'm so happy that Coachella exists." "Dancing past midnight, singing until dawn." "Living life to the beat of my own drum." "Craving the summer heat and beats." "BRB. Asking the artists to play my favorite songs." "There's no expiration date on these memories." "Feelin' alive, thanks to all the good vibes." "I'm convinced that some nights can last forever." "Dear, Coachella. I love you like a summer night." "Sunsets, palm trees, and more music, please." "In a sunshine state of mind." "Breathing dreams like air, and putting glitter in my hair." "Stay wild, moon child." "Get with the set list." "Long live all the magic we made." — Taylor Swift, "Long Live" "You can never have too much happy." "Give me the beat boys." — Uncle Kracker, "Drift Away" "You belong among the wildflowers." — Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Wildflowers" "Someone told me there's a girl out there with love in her eyes and flowers in her hair." — Led Zeppelin, "Going to California" "Too much glitter, said no one ever." "Music festivals make me believe in magic." "Has anyone seen my flower crown?" "Sunny rays and festival days." "Today, I'm excited about everything." “Last bud not least, here is my Coachella ‘fit.” “Wanderlust and desert dust.” “Having a wheely good time at Coachella.” “We never go out of style.” — Taylor Swift, “Style” “I hope this weekend lasts forever.” “I will find any way to your wild heart.” — Bleachers, “Wild Heart” “You’re so golden.” — Harry Styles, “Golden” “All the hot girls, make it pop, pop, pop.” — Megan Thee Stallion, “Hot Girl” “Coachella, ella, ella, eh, eh, eh.”

Did you find at least one Coachella caption that fits your vibe for festival season? Sweet! You just need to finalize those outfits, now, and finish packing your bags with all the essentials. A reusable water bottle is smart to bring, considering you'll be spending multiple days in the desert — as well as a fanny pack with travel-sized sunscreen and an extra pack of Polaroid frames.

Your besties truly can't wait to see those pictures on the 'Gram and give them a double-tap. Even your followers will be so jealous seeing you throw your peace signs up near the main stage or meeting your favorite influencers IRL, especially since your posts will be out-of-this-world with the right clever Coachella quotes. So, festival season, here you come!