It’s been a hot summer, and Charli XCX just made it even hotter. On Aug. 12, she dropped the music video for “Hot In It,” her collab with Tiësto, and it has me ready to learn the steamy choreography from start to finish. Fans knew Charli was going to drop something fire back in May, when she first shared a snippet of the song on TikTok. She dropped the track a month later, and it also appeared in the trailer for the horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. In the time since then, Charli’s Angels (her dedicated fans) have awaited the “Hot In It” music video — and it’s finally here.

Needless to say, she didn’t disappoint. In the video for the track, Charli enters a mattress store during their annual summer sale. When the chorus comes in, she and her dancers flop on the beds to do the TikTok-ready choreography in a visual that some fans in her comments likened to a scene from Glee. Like the “WAP” dance, the choreo for “Hot In It” involves thrusting your pelvis while laying flat on your stomach and swirling your legs around in a circle to get back up.

It’s definitely a funny full-circle moment to see Charli doing a dance routine to a song that first became popular as a TikTok snippet. After all, Charli has previously joked about the pressure music labels allegedly place on artists to create TikTok content; artists including Halsey, FKA twigs, and Florence Welch have similarly posted on TikTok about being asked to post on the platform more consistently.

The “Hot In It” music video continues with Charli and her friends turning up the temperature even more (last pun, I swear) as they drive out to the desert ready to create their own Coachella. Here, Charli and her dancers break it down in a second, entirely new choreographed section, giving fans not one, but two separate TikTok dances to choose from.

If you’re averse to dancing to something a little more suggestive, like Charli does in the first chorus, you might prefer this routine instead. The second chorus’ choreo demands much more fancy footwork and some divalicious arm movements.

Think of it this way: do the second dance to get your normal cardio workout in, and do the first one for a hot girl summer kinda workout.