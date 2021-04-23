So much happened on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but one major highlight was Kim Kardashian spending time with Addison Rae. The reality star revealed she wants to make her debut on TikTok, and what better person to ask than her sister Kourtney Kardashian's bestie, who is the second most-followed user on the video-sharing platform. You need to see the video of Addison Rae teaching Kim Kardashian the "WAP" dance because it was everything.

Rae first became friends with the Kardashian family in March 2020 after giving Kourtney's oldest son, Mason, TikTok dancing lessons. The social media star then appeared on Kourtney's POOSH YouTube channel that May, and it seemed the two really hit things off because throughout the summer, they were constantly seen hanging out in public together. "I kind of just stuck around and we got really close," Rae said of her friendship with Kourtney during a July 2020 interview on The Tom Ward Show.

In September 2020, rumors even spread Rae would appear on the final season of KUWTK because she was almost always with Kourtney. The TikToker teased the possibility during a Sept. 4 interview with E! "I can never say no to anybody, let alone something that I'm actually interested in doing," she said.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Obviously, those rumors turned out to be true because Rae appeared on the Thursday, April 22 episode of KUWTK. She was invited by Kim, who asked for some dancing lessons because she wants to join TikTok to promote her SKIMS shape-wear brand. "Listen, I'm no dancer, I'm not claiming to be, but if anyone is going to make me look good, it's Addison," Kim said.

Of course, Rae was more than happy to give some lessons. The two began by doing some stretches before they got down to dancing "WAP." Kim admitted the whole process was "intimidating" because it was much harder than it actually looked. "I have eyes. I see I'm not the best at it, but I am gonna soak this all in, take it home, and see if I have it in me to really do this," Kim said.

Watch the video of Rae teaching Kim the "WAP" dance below.

Hopefully, fans will see Kim make her TikTok debut soon!