When news broke on Sept. 8 that Keeping Up With The Kardashians will end in 2021, fans were shocked wondering what could have possibly inspired the family's decision to move on. Since viewers have been following their lives on TV for over a decade, they questioned whether there would be another hit reality show they could get behind. Rumor has it TikToker Addison Rae Easterling has something in the works, and fans think it'll fill the program's empty slot. This fan theory an Addison Rae reality show will replace Keeping Up With The Kardashians is so convincing.

Easterling first teased the idea of venturing into reality TV on May 26. In response to a fan asking whether she'll ever film a few episodes showing her family's day-to-day life, the star implied "a whole season" would be better. After another fan encouraged her to get her own show, Easterling commented a pair of suspicious eyes, which her followers took as a sign a show was really happening.

This past summer, Easterling hung out with Kourtney Kardashian, so fans think she'll begin her career in reality television with a cameo on KUWTK's final season next year. She actually teased the idea in a Sept. 4 interview with E!

"A lot of stuff keeps continuing to be presented to me, which is super fun, and I think there's plenty of opportunities and exciting things coming up," Easterling said, adding that if Kardashian ever asked her to film, she wouldn't be able to resist. "I can never say no to anybody, let alone something that I'm actually interested in doing."

In the past, the Kardashians seemingly helped promote Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's reality show Relatively Nat & Liv by having them guest star on KUWTK ahead of time. It's possible the family may do the same thing with Easterling with her rumored show.

In that same E! interview, the star even revealed Kardashian is a huge inspiration to her. "She has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from," Easterling explained.

Here's how fans reacted to the rumors surrounding Easterling's show replacing KUWTK:

As for whether Easterling will really have a cameo on KUWTK, fans will have to watch the show's final season to find out.