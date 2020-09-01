Kourtney Kardashian has lived in the spotlight for nearly 15 years, and while the world feels like they know everything about the reality star since so much of her personal life has played out on reality TV, there's a lot about Kardashian that is still such a mystery. In the summer of 2020, one major question about the Poosh founder began popping up when she seemed to get particularly friendly with a popular TikToker: Are Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Easterling really friends? Here's the deal.

It all started in March when Easterling gave Kardashian's son Mason some very important TikTok lessons that quickly went viral. Mason and Easterling, who is 19 years old, appeared to have a blast making videos together, but it was unclear how the two initially met ahead of their collab. For a brief moment, it seemed like Easterling and Mason's hangout was just the outcome of two people in Hollywood crossing paths, but come June, the TikTok star and Kardashian (41) started to post together almost daily.

On June 25, Kardashian posted a selfie with Easterling in which they looked almost like sisters, and it was quickly followed up by a snap of the duo lounging in a picturesque pool in their pajamas. All of their time together definitely seemed like they were cementing their BFF status.

It was around this time that their friendship sparked so much talk that Easterling decided to open up about how she met Kardashian and what led to them becoming practically inseparable.

“I met Kourtney through a friend, through [David Dobrik],” Easterling said during a July interview on The Tom Ward Show. “We surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok. I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun."

On Aug. 3, Easterling posted a YouTube vlog titled "A Day In The Life of Kourtney Kardashian" and it was clear their friendship was real. Not only that, but in the vlog, Easterling revealed that she has been working out with Kardashian every morning for quite some time now.

Things didn't slow down in August, either. In fact, it seemed like Kardashian and Easterling started spending even more time together.

On Sunday, Aug. 30, the besties even stepped out for dinner together in Malibu, solidifying what fans already knew: The girls can't get enough of each other's company.

It's not hard to keep up with Easterling and Kardashian's friendship, since they are happy to flaunt it on social media.