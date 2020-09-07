For many fans, Addison Rae Easterling and Kourtney Kardashian's friendship was totally unexpected. The stars come from two different worlds — TikTok and reality TV — and they're over 20 years apart in age. They met in March when YouTube sensation David Dobrik introduced Easterling to Kardashian's son, Mason Disick, for a video. Despite their differences, Easterling and Kardashian hit it off, and they went on to spend the entire summer together. With the two getting so close, fans are wondering whether Addison Rae will be on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Easterling responded to the rumors, and what she had to say will shock everyone.

In a Sept. 2 interview with ET, Easterling talked about her unlikely friendship with Kardashian. "At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them. What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing," she said.

Easterling said she's aware some people criticize the pair hanging out because of their age difference — Easterling is 19, while Kardashian is 41 — but she doesn't care. "If you have things in common, it just makes sense. I don't think that's anything to really judge people on. I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways," Easterling explained, adding she and Kardashian got along instantly because they have similar "energy."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Easterling then addressed the possibility of joining her new bestie on KUWTK, admitting she's open to anything. "It's all been really exciting. A lot of stuff keeps continuing to be presented to me, which is super fun, and I think there's plenty of opportunities and exciting things coming up," she explained.

If Kardashian ever asked her to be on the show, Easterling confessed she wouldn't be able to turn the offer down. "I can never say no to anybody, let alone something that I'm actually interested in doing," she added.

In case Easterling doesn't get the chance to guest star on KUWTK, she said she'd love for Kardashian and Kris Jenner to join her on her mother-daughter podcast, Mama Knows Best. Either way, fans can expect plenty more of the pair in the future.