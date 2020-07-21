With over 50 million TikTok followers, Addison Rae Easterling is one of the internet's biggest stars right now. Fans only see a snippet of her life through the video platform, but they can learn more about Easterling through her new podcast she launched with her mom, Sheri Nicole, on Spotify. The show will focus on Easterling and her mother's relationship, as the star goes to her for advice about things happening in her life. You need to check out Addison Rae Easterling's Mama Knows Best podcast, because it promises fans an inside look into her rise to fame and everything going on behind the scenes.

Easterling first teased the podcast to fans earlier this month. On July 2, she posted a 1-minute audio clip with her mother on Spotify, hinting at the show's theme. "Every week, we're going to talk about my life — the big and the small — and pretty much everything you want to know, or maybe don't want to know," the 19-year-old star began.

She said some topics they'll address is Easterling going viral, getting hate online, and living with her parents. The mother-daughter duo will also cover their different experiences growing up, like what's it's like dating today versus back then.

Their first episode premiered on Monday, July 20, and it revolves around Easterling's life before she moved to LA. They discussed her early childhood and school life, as well as her family's overall dynamic.

Listen to it below.

Speaking to Seventeen, Easterling said she's thankful she's had her mother by her side through her sudden rise to fame. "I think it's really fun that we get to go through this together and we're not alone in it," she said. "My entire family is kind of on the journey as well so it's been a really fun process and we all enjoy it so much and definitely don't take it for granted."

Mama Knows Best will stream every Monday, so fans will be able to keep up with Easterling and her family pretty regularly. In case you can't get enough of her, this podcast is the way to go.