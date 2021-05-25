These Zodiac Signs Are The Most Curious About Non-Monogamy

Despite what general societal standards about relationships might have taught you, monogamy isn't for everyone, and it's not the only way to have a happy, healthy relationship. One committed partner might be ideal for many people, but others might feel their relationship needs are better met by more than one partner. Or, they simply feel they have enough romantic love for more than one person at a time. If that resonates with you, you might want to consider which zodiac signs are most curious about non-monogamy when looking for a new partner, or partners.

Non-monogamous relationships can look different depending on the people involved, as you and your partners get to set the rules. For some, that can mean being in a committed throuple, or perhaps one or both of you is free to date other people. It comes down to what works best for all parties. But there are a few things that are key to making a non-monogamous relationship work. First and foremost, consent from everyone involved. Second, open communication. Since you're creating your version of boundaries, making sure they're respected comes with a lot of discussions, processing, and checking in. Non-monogamy takes a lot of work, and it might not be for everyone. With that in mind, here are the zodiac signs most likely to be up for open or polyamorous relationships.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Commitment can be challenging for Sagittarius, a natural free-spirit who fears nothing more than being tied down. As a result, the idea of multiple partners appeals to this passionate fire sign. They’re not usually jealous, and they see love as an adventure, so why wouldn't they want more partners to go on this journey with? Plus, having more than one partner who, in turn, also has the freedom to find a connection with another, offers them more space and time to devote to their passions and interests. Sag is likely to thrive in a non-monogamous relationship because they wouldn’t be expected to fulfill all of one person's needs or limit themselves to one partner to satisfy theirs either.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

You might think that Capricorn, as a grounded earth sign and, in many ways, the most traditional sign in the zodiac, would be against non-monogamy. But Cap finds this romantic paradigm to be pretty ideal. They have the emotional maturity to navigate the complicated waters of multiple partners, and the discipline to stick to the boundaries and rules everyone agrees on. They're also very honest and reliable, so jealousy and resentment are kept to a minimum.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, so it's no surprise they're happy to blaze their own trail when it comes to relationships. They follow their heart and instincts and are almost always up for trying new things and experimenting. Aquarius is well-suited for non-monogamy because they aren't overly emotional and don't struggle with jealousy. They also have a very logical and realistic approach to relationships — if they can’t meet a partner's every need, and if adding a partner can, they're open to the idea.

While those who are open to giving non-monogamy a shot aren't limited to these open-minded signs, Sag, Cap, and Aquarius can have personalities that are more suited to multiple partners. Ultimately, all that matters is that everyone feels loved and respected. So if you and your partner want to add more people to your relationship, all you really need is the ability and the emotional skills to make it work.