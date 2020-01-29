Non-monogamy is having a bit of a moment right now, and it's causing seemingly everyone to question the type of relationship model they're looking for. And honestly, it's about time. The truth is, monogamy doesn't work for everyone. Fortunately, it's possible to ethically maintain sexual (or committed) relationships with more than just one person. On the flip side, not everyone is into the idea of sharing their partner with other people. That's why, zeroing in on the zodiac signs to avoid dating if you don't like monogamy could keep you from dating someone whose needs may directly conflict with yours. Needless to say, it's important to discuss the type of relationship you're looking for with potential partners openly and honestly. But before you do, here are the zodiac signs that may struggle with being in a non-monogamous relationship.

Capricorn

If monogamy isn't your thing, a Capricorn boo might not be the right fit for you. Rams are known for being very hard-working and regimented people who aren't afraid to juggle a bunch of different commitments in their lives, but when it comes to love, they prefer to focus on building intimacy with one person at a time. They take romantic relationships very seriously, and once they've found someone they're attached to, they're quick to commit.

Cancer

Cancers are often considered to be one of the most traditional signs in the zodiac. Despite being extremely emotionally evolved people who often have deep connections with just about everyone in their inner-circle, crabs are sensitive and can struggle with insecurities. They give absolutely everything they have to their romantic relationship, and sharing their partner could lead to resentment and trust issues down the line. Plus, their possessive nature might not lend itself to the freedom of non-monogamy, which could feel like a threat to the relationship.

Shutterstock

Virgo

Virgos may give the impression that they're conservative, and might even be called prudes, but this sign can actually be very sexual. They love physical intimacy and spend their entire lives dreaming about the day they'll meet their soulmate. To them, sex is the ultimate way to show how much they love and cherish their partner. Unfortunately, their epic view of love and sex may not leave much room for multiple partners.

Leo

Anyone who's ever dated a Leo knows just how much attention they need to feel secure in romantic relationships. Although it might seem like perfect logic to assume that non-monogamy could help keep their constant need for attention in check, Leos can also be a bit territorial. Knowing that their partner is experiencing sexual connections with other people who may divide their attention could be a major blow to their ego.

Ultimately, it's important to remember that so much more goes into figuring out whether or not someone is a good match for your lifestyle than just their zodiac sign. So, communication always reigns supreme. If being in a non-monogamous relationship is something you're interested in, it's best to communicate that directly, as soon as the topic of exclusivity comes up.