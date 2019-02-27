How important is monogamy to you in a relationship? Is it essential — or do you think you may be open to being, well, open? Chances are, if you're in the latter group, you're probably one of the zodiac signs most likely to try an open relationship, but you're definitely not alone. In fact, a study conducted by University of Michigan in 2014 showed that between 11 and 22 percent of women were open to the idea of of being in a non-monogamous relationship. Men were even more open to the idea with 23 to 40 percent saying they had an interest in non-monogamy. Here is where things get really interesting, however: Despite men being more open to the idea of opening their relationship up, it’s women were the ones who drove the decision, according to a survey conducted by Open Minded, a dating site for folks seeking an open relationship. Pretty cool, right?

What I am saying is, despite polyamorous relationships being considered non-traditional by some folks, they are far from being abnormal. So, if that's something you’re interested in, it's totally OK to pursue it — so long as everyone in the relationship is on board with your decision. That’s because the first rule of polygamy is being honest in your communication.

This said, can you predict who might be open to the idea based on their astrological signs? Well, these are the signs with the character traits that make them most likely to be interested in having a more open approach to romance and love.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20) Giphy As I mentioned, one of the most essential things you will need in order to be successful in an open or poly relationship is healthy communication skills, and thanks to Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury, which is associated with communication, they fit the bill perfectly. This is air sign likes to keep things light and breezy in the romance department, and their adaptable, versatile nature makes them an ideal fit for having multiple partners. In fact, for a sign who struggles with getting bored quickly if they are not intellectually stimulated, having various partners will keep them on their toes and keep the passion burning brightly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19) Giphy In another study conducted by Open Minded in 2016, the site found that Capricorns were the sign most likely to be in an open relationship, which, if you are familiar with this sign, you know makes perfect sense. For an open relationship to be healthy and successful, it takes a fair amount of emotional maturity and discipline, and for an earth sign like Capricorn that just comes naturally. As it is ruled by Saturn, the plant associated with structure and ambition, creating boundaries and being diligent in attending to the needs of multiple partners is not an issue for this driven and loving sign.