If you’re someone who believes in love at first sight, then there are a handful of zodiac signs who are on your level. Find yourself an Aries, Pisces, or a Leo. But if love at first sight sounds like a recipe for short-term relationships and plenty of heartaches, then chances are you prefer to take things slower since you're one of the zodiac signs who won’t define the relationship until you're 100% sure they’re the right fit for you. This is great because when you do make that commitment, you can do so with confidence.

These are the signs who tend to be very independent and analytical. They prefer to take the time to understand their person on a deeper level before fully opening themselves up. It’s not necessarily that they feel the need to protect themselves from being vulnerable, so much as needing to feel confident that the person they’re dating will fit well into their lives. This can be, ahem, frustrating if you're ready to settle down and your would-be partner seems to be dragging their feet. It can be helpful, then, to keep in mind that they’re doing this not only to protect themselves, but to avoid wasting your time as well with a relationship that won't work in the long run. So, hang in there if you happen to be dating one of these signs who take their sweet time deciding to define the relationship.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

AsiaVision/E+/Getty Images

Virgo rarely makes snap decisions in any situation, let alone with their heart. This is a highly analytical sign and they prefer to take their time and assess their compatibility before leaping into a full-on relationship. They are most comfortable when they can take things slowly before putting a label on it. That way, they have time to get to know someone and decide if they’re going to be the right fit in the long run. Virgo has high standards, so when and if they do DTR, you can be assured that they really mean it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Capricorn has a fairly traditional view of relationships, so they take commitment very seriously. Rather than jump into a relationship that’s not going to last, Capricorn prefers to take their time and let things unfold at a slow and steady pace. They need to feel confident the person they’re dating is a good fit for them not just emotionally, but for their lifestyle as well. Cap’s highly ambitious and driven, so they need someone who adds to their life, shares their vision of the future, and appreciates them for the go-getter they are. Like Virgo, when they’re finally ready to make things official, you can feel confident they have their heart.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Fabio Formaggio / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

Aquarius is rarely in a rush to DTR, because they honestly don’t see the point. They’re highly independent and are perfectly happy being single. If they commit to someone, it's because they really want to and have taken the time to decide it's the right course of action for them. And it might take Aquarius a while to reach this point. As an air sign, Aquarius needs time to let nature take its course; there’s no rushing this free spirit when it comes to matters of the heart — or anything, really, to be honest. For them to put a label on the relationship, they need to feel 100% confident that the person they’re dating truly gets them and embraces their uniqueness.

When you're dating one of these signs and are sure in your heart that you want to take things to the next level, their feet-dragging can be frustrating, to say the least. In the end, though, they’re totally worth the wait, as these signs may move slowly but their commitments, when they do make them, are typically rock solid.