In both life and love, our zodiac signs affect our instincts, desires, and behaviors. Some signs love confrontation, some love the spotlight, and some just want everyone to relax and get along. Part of transitioning from casual dating to actually being in a relationship is having the convo that defines this. So naturally, there are specific zodiac signs most likely to define the relationship, or DTR.

This could mean that some signs boldly launch into the conversation of "what we are," or it could mean that other signs might not have the guts to initiate the chat, even though they're ready and waiting for it to happen. Certain signs, like Libra and Gemini, almost relish in the drama of an undefined romantic affair, while others, like Sagittarius and Capricorn, simply don't have time for that drama. Other signs, like Scorpio and Leo, are almost annoyed that their partners would even have to ask if they're all in — after all, they're giving you their precious time, aren't they? If you're seeking to understand how you'd approach DTR or curious about how your current flame is going to handle it, looking to the zodiac can give you a little insight into how that conversation might go down.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Stocksy/lumina Taurus is organized, steadfast, and loves boundaries. They are both intellectual and deeply emotional, so if they catch feelings, they are eager to understand and establish parameters to the relationship. Taurus is loyal, trustworthy, and consistent, so they really thrive within a relationship where they feel safe. That's why they're both open to commitment but also confident enough to be the one to bring up the issue. Taurus likes everything to be in order and tied with a perfectly symmetrical bow, including their relationships.

Cancer (June 21 - July 21) Stocksy/aila Cancer is sensitive, emotional, and truly built for commitment. Once they feel safe enough to let someone inside their carefully constructed shell, they're in. But because Cancer has big feelings and is protective of themselves and those they love, they're not one to bring up the subject of DTR. But Cancer doesn't want to be in a relationship that isn't meaningful, in fact the idea of dating around makes Cancer go, "Ugh, hard pass." So DTR is a necessary step for Cancer when it comes to dating.