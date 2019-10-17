12 Astrologically Incompatible Famous Couples & Why They Work

Astrological compatibility isn't everything. Sometimes an earth sign and an air sign can fall head-over-heels for each other. Sometimes a fire sign and a water sign can live happily ever after. Zodiac signs can be pretty telling, but I'm a firm believer that true love can conquer all, and some of the most astrologically incompatible famous couples work to prove my theory. It's just a fact that there are some astrological signs that are destined to butt heads. However, the stars don't know everything, and they certainly couldn't have predicted how well some of Hollywood's biggest stars would fare together.

From actors to singers to politicians, A-list relationships are rarely predictable. Fans can't know what a celeb couple is like behind closed doors, after all, so we have to rely on body language, social media, and public appearances to decode just how well a relationship appears to be going. It’s an imperfect art, not a science. But as it turns out, not even astrology can always predict which Hollywood pairings will stand the test of time. A few astrological antagonists have survived not only the strain of fame, but total astrological incompatibility, and I'm pretty sure that makes these couples the real deal. Way to beat the odds, you guys.

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Just a look at either of their Instagram pages will show you just how meant-to-be these two recently engaged lovebirds are, but Sarah Hyland (a Sagittarius) and Wells Adams (a Taurus) are actually as astrologically ill-suited for each other as you can get. While a Taurus partner often prioritizes family and stability, a Sagittarius tends to favor traveling and exploring over staying in one place. Happy-go-lucky Sagittarians have no problem leaping before they look, and their unpredictability is almost always bound to irritate a fixed earth sign such as Taurus. Luckily, Hyland and Adams seem to have found a balance in their very different (yet equally strong) personalities, as they got engaged in July 2019. Who knew a Sagittarius-Taurus relationship could be so dreamy?

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been married since May 2018 and are now proud parents to their son, Archie, and daughter, Lili, their loved-up relationship is a strange one when you consider their astrological signs. You probably won't be surprised to learn that Markle is a Leo, whereas her hubby is a Virgo, and these two don't tend to mix. Harry seems pretty fun-loving to me, but Virgos are actually often reserved — certainly more so than wildly gregarious Leos. However, it's possible that Virgos can help keep Leos grounded and Leos can convince Virgos to loosen up a bit, which seems to be the case for these two.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I don't think anyone would disagree that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem like a match made in heaven. But their astrological compatibility (or lack thereof) tells a different story. Turner is a Pisces and Jonas is a Leo, and this water sign and fire sign tend to go together like... well, water and fire. Pisces are total softies who wear their heart on their sleeve, where Leos tend to be guided more by reason than emotion. These signs tend to have very different communication styles, which can make for a trying relationship, but they can certainly make things work with plenty of empathy and patience. One look at Turner's quotes about her husband will tell you that Jonas is always there for his Pisces wife.

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Barack and Michelle Obama may be the country's coolest power couple, but that doesn't mean their astrological signs are as great a match as these two appear to be. Barack is a Leo, while Michelle is a Capricorn, and while these signs are both full of passion and drive, they don't often share common goals or attitudes. Leos aren't typically planners, and this fiery sign loves nothing more than to take action despite the potential risks. Capricorns, on the other hand, value carefully laid plans above all else. The good-natured lion isn’t always likely to see eye-to-eye with a stern, serious sea-goat, but when these Leo and Capricorn work together, amazing things can happen — successful presidential campaigns included.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sagittarius and Capricorn is another tricky match, but Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make it look effortless. Teigen, who is (unsurprisingly) a Sagittarius, is an odd match for Legend's Capricorn, but the love between these two is ~legendary~ regardless. Anyone with an internet connection knows that Teigen is never afraid to say what's on her mind, a habit that occasionally gets her in trouble. Legend is certainly the more cautious and soft-spoken of the two, but rather than get annoyed by Teigen's antics, he seems as endlessly amused by his wifey as the rest of the world. And when the time comes, Legend is ready to defend his wife when her words come back to haunt her. Put that all together, and this duo to be one of the strongest Sagittarius-Capricorn couples.

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JAY-Z and Beyoncé have had some bumps in the road during their long partnership, but their romance has clearly prevailed through it all, despite their astrological incompatibility. Bey is a Virgo, and Jay's a Sagittarius, and these two signs are typically far from an ideal match. A Sagittarius likes to do what they want, when they want, whereas a Virgo is cautious and methodical. While both signs are known for their adaptability, the impulsivity of a Sagittarius is sure to annoy a careful Virgo (and vice versa). Despite this, it seems like this famous Sagittarius-Virgo couple is sticking together no matter what.

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples, and they’ve weathered plenty of storms together. But their astrological compatibility is not quite as impressive as their real-life relationship. DeGeneres and de Rossi were both born under the sign of Aquarius, and Aquarians are known for valuing independence. It can be difficult for two Aquarians to commit to a long-term relationship that requires sacrificing some of that personal freedom. Despite these astrological odds, these two have been married since 2008 and together since 2004 — so, suffice to say, commitment has not been a problem for them.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake may be one of the sweetest pairs in Hollywood, but when it comes to their zodiac signs, they aren't fated to be as good a match as you might think. Despite having been together for more than a decade, Biel is a Pisces and Timberlake is an Aquarius, which isn't usually the strongest zodiac pairing. Air sign Aquarius tends to be distant and impersonal, while Pisceans (like all water signs) are basically overflowing with love and emotions. Pisceans usually get frustrated with reticent Aquarians, and that emotional distance can cause a lot of tension. Timberlake’s rumored cheating scandal in 2019 exemplified this astrological discord. Having gone through that rough patch, the couple seems stronger now than ever.

David Beckham & Victoria Beckham Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The Beckhams look for all the world like Hollywood's ideal pairing, but where David is a Taurus and Victoria is an Aries, these two strong-willed and stubborn signs actually make for a pretty contentious match. What else would you expect when you put a bull and a ram together? Aries are impulsive and blindly optimistic, while Taureans take things slow and steady and are known for their stability. A Taurus may be patient, but usually not patient enough for an excitable Aries. However, I'd like to think that sharing four kids and more than 20 years of marriage speaks for itself.

Amal Clooney & George Clooney Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images No one could believe it when forever-bachelor George Clooney decided to tie the knot with Amal, and the pairing is even more shocking when you consider their zodiac signs. George is a Taurus, while his lawyer wife is an Aquarius, and like most earth sign and air sign pairings, they're more than a bit mismatched. A Taurus’ down-to-earth mindset is nothing like the always-unconventional approach of an Aquarius. Taureans also tend to resist change, while Aquarians are the most progressive of the zodiac. A relationship between a Taurus man and Aquarius woman might not be easy, but these two seem up for the challenge.

Glennon Doyle & Abby Wambach Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach’s romance sounds like it was written in the stars, but their astrological signs are not the most compatible. Doyle is a Pisces, and Wambach is a Gemini. Although both signs are mutable, meaning they’re willing to change and adapt, they have some core differences that can make Pisces and Gemini relationships challenging. Pisces tend to be more willing to rush into romantic relationships and can have a tricky time setting boundaries with their partners. Geminis, on the other hand, prefer to maintain some distance in romantic relationships as a way to preserve their independence. Although these differences may make things a bit more complicated, it looks like this duo has figured out exactly how to compromise effectively to make their romance work.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Tom is a Leo, and Gisele is a Cancer. If you’re new to astrology, the short version is that these signs could not be more different. Ruled by the sun, Leos tend to be loud and attention-grabbing whereas moon-governed Cancers are a bit more reserved and introverted. Although Leo and Cancer may not go about life the same way, they hold many of the same values and place serious emphasis on loyalty and commitment. (A perfect connection to build a family on!) Plus, their differences can make life together all the more exciting.

Like I said, anything can happen in Hollywood romances, but I feel pretty confident that these famous couples who defy astrological incompatibility can do just about anything.