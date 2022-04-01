New beauty products come out every month and, as a beauty editor, I’m lucky enough to test just-launched makeup almost every day. While I love all things shiny and new, every so often a product comes along that I get extra excited about. As the weather warms up, spring beauty trends are going into full effect. The new makeup that’s really popping off is all about dimension, depth, and texture, and these are the April 2022 must-have beauty products I’m truly geeking out over.

The most exciting new beauty launches in April are all about creating mega-watt luminosity on the face, lips, and lids. Sheen and gloss are everywhere and I’m here for it. The new-new that I can’t wait to get my hands on this month is all about experimenting, exploring, and having fun. There’s no wrong way to use these products and a million ways to be entirely personal and expressive with them. When in doubt, layer products and see what kind of magic you can make.

Color-wise, April’s makeup newness is going in two directions. There’s lots of almost au naturel tones (soft pinks, bronzes, and peachy nudes) and manic pixie madness (bright pastels, neons, and glitter). Both colorways play with texture and finish and it’s delightful to have so many options. At the end of the day, makeup is supposed to be fun and these April makeup launches offer tons of beauty playtime.

Here are all the new beauty launches coming out this month that, as a beauty editor, I am already obsessed with.

01 ONE/SIZE Beauty Blush Palette ONE/SIZE Beauty Cheek Clapper 3D Blush Trio Palette ONE/SIZE $36 See on ONE/SIZE Makeup artists have been “overpainting” and “underpainting” with blush forever, but it’s still relatively new to me and this cheeky new blush palette from Patrick Starrr’s ONE/SIZE beauty is the perfect product for testing out your beauty artistry. The palette comes with three deep pans of different blushes. You’ve got the flex cream on top, the full impact matte powder in the middle, and the hyper sheen powder on the bottom. All three blushes are infused with dragonfruit extract for extra grip and extended wearability. Kerry McConnell, Director of Education at ONE/SIZE, explains that flex cream is what you use to paint. Underpainting is when you start with cream and layer matte and sheen powder on top. Overpainting is when you start with powder and lock in the color with a cream. Underpainting creates a strong, brightly-lit glow while overpainting creates more of a glossy effect. With masks coming off and complexion makeup coming back on, this is a great product for toying with trending beauty looks for spring and experimenting with different techniques.

02 Patrick Ta Eyeshadow Palette Patrick Ta Major Dimensions II Eyeshadow Palette Patrick Ta $68 See on Sephora Patrick Ta is a beauty boss and his palettes are no joke. Supermodels like Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls rely on Ta to give them glossy, glowing looks for runways and red carpets. Ta creates effortless, wide-eyed glam with products from his own line, and this new palette, a mix of creamy base shades and pressed powders, hits the sultry, supermodel mark. As I mentioned, spring makeup is all about depth and dimension and these shadows *serve* it. The palette features two cream bases and 10 pressed powder shades that run the gamut from matte to satin to pearlescent so you can create any finish you can imagine. I’m especially excited about the pearlescent shades, which can be layered over dark colors to create a gleaming, smokey effect or paired with lighter shades to create a brighter luminescence.

03 Urban Decay Vitamin C Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Vitamin C Makeup Setting Spray Urban Decay $33 See on Sephora I have been setting my makeup with Urban Decay setting sprays since college and while I will not be telling you how long ago that was, I will say that Urban Decay has been keeping my makeup set for years. This new setting spray is a member of the “good for your skin” makeup family and can be used in two ways: as a setting spray, obvi, but also as a pre-makeup skin booster. The name of the game here is hydration and the ingredients in this setting spray promise a dewy finish. The new formula includes vitamin C and cactus flower to help brighten and soothe skin and is designed to provide a smudge-, smear-, and budge-proof finish for up to 16 hours. In other words, it’s perfect for any all-day activity that promises you’ll be a sweaty mess by the end of it. (Looking at you, festival season).

04 Juvia’s Place Liquid Eyeshadows Juvia's Place CULTURE Duochrome Liquid Eyeshadow Juvia's Place $15 See on Ulta Juvia’s Place is a beauty brand that truly celebrates Blackness and, as of Thursday, March 31, its Culture Collection is available at Ulta making it newly accessible to folks all over the country. This brand *knows* how to deliver color payoff and intensity and its Duochrome Liquid Eyeshadow is 100% pure vibrancy. Starting as a liquid and drying down to a powder that catches the light with both glitter and pearl pigments, the shadow is available in three shades at Ulta: Kenté (a rich, rosy red), Ankara (a deep, luxe gold), and Fula (a warm, opalescent metallic). These shades definitely fall on the technicolor side of spring makeup shades and are going to be so much fun to play with.

Make sure to come back throughout the month for more exciting new product drops.