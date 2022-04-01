New beauty products come out every month and, as a beauty editor, I’m lucky enough to test just-launched makeup almost every day. While I love all things shiny and new, every so often a product comes along that I get extra excited about. As the weather warms up, spring beauty trends are going into full effect. The new makeup that’s really popping off is all about dimension, depth, and texture, and these are the April 2022 must-have beauty products I’m truly geeking out over.
The most exciting new beauty launches in April are all about creating mega-watt luminosity on the face, lips, and lids. Sheen and gloss are everywhere and I’m here for it. The new-new that I can’t wait to get my hands on this month is all about experimenting, exploring, and having fun. There’s no wrong way to use these products and a million ways to be entirely personal and expressive with them. When in doubt, layer products and see what kind of magic you can make.
Color-wise, April’s makeup newness is going in two directions. There’s lots of almost au naturel tones (soft pinks, bronzes, and peachy nudes) and manic pixie madness (bright pastels, neons, and glitter). Both colorways play with texture and finish and it’s delightful to have so many options. At the end of the day, makeup is supposed to be fun and these April makeup launches offer tons of beauty playtime.
Here are all the new beauty launches coming out this month that, as a beauty editor, I am already obsessed with.
We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Make sure to come back throughout the month for more exciting new product drops.