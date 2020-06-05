Every minute of every day is prime time to support Black-owned beauty businesses and the creatives behind them who have worked tirelessly to perfect their craft. Even better, the beauty realm is chock-full of 'em, and so many of these products are ones everyone can use. As people across the nation protest to fight systemic racism and the racial injustices the Black community endures on a daily basis, supporting Black-owned businesses by purchasing their products is one small, meaningful way you can voice and show your support for Black creators and their brands.

We're well aware this isn't the first guide of its kind. Countless resources, reviews, and in-depth lists filled with information on black-owned beauty brands already exist and have been vetted by some of the biggest powerhouse forces in the beauty industry, like Kayla Greaves at InStyle, Maya Allen at Marie Claire, Khalea Underwood and Blake Newby at The Zoe Report, and so many others. Cosmopolitan's Beauty Director Julee Wilson crafted a database of 125 Black-owned beauty brands more than deserving of attention. Freelance writers Shammara Lawrence and Kaleigh Fasanella created a running Google doc of Black-owned beauty brands in a multitude of beauty-related arenas ready for your support right now and every day moving forward. Even if you're unable to purchase a product at the moment, posting about a brand on social media, sharing positive reviews if you love something, and sharing the lists mentioned here with everyone you know are ways to show support.

Take stock of these and other incredible resources to overhaul your beauty collection, and read on below for more than 50 Black-owned beauty brands you should show your love to for years to come. We'll continue updating this list as more brands are shared with us, and as more new brands launch.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

GENERAL BEAUTY

Shop here for: a wide range of makeup, like foundation and eyeliners; skincare, like cleansers, toners; and even shaving products.

What to try:

Shop here for: a seemingly unending collection of all-natural skincare, makeup, and haircare from a wide array of Black-owned brands.

What to try:

Shop here for: an array of professional-grade makeup products, as well as a full range of skincare.

What to try:

Shop here for: an amazing range of tried-and-true hair cleansing, conditioning, and styling products, as well as a line of bodycare items.

What to try:

Shop here for: a full makeup and skincare line available in Canadian pharmacies designed to address the needs of women of color.

What to try:

Shop here for: honey-based products formulated for highly textured hair and dry skin — no petroleum, silicones, sulfates, or parabens included.

What to try:

Shop here for: a consistently reliable one-stop shop of hair, skin, bath, and body products that caters to all hair and skin types.

What to try:

MAKEUP

Shop here for: all your favorite everyday makeup products, but especially Ace Beaute’s incredibly vibrant eyeshadow palettes.

What to try:

Shop here for: professional-level makeup, from refillable foundation compacts to pigmented lipsticks, powders, and more.

What to try:

Shop here for: all your lip needs, from glosses to mattes to pencils, each made with cruelty-free, feel-good, vegan formulas.

What to try:

Shop here for: the sweetest (literally) collection of bakery-themed makeup products and tools.

What to try:

Shop here for: makeup designed for women of color with good-for-you, gentle ingredients in mind.

What to try:

Shop here for: the brand's bestselling powder, mattifying foundation, and vibrant lipstick shades, all designed for tan to dark skin tones.

What to try:

Shop here for: a truly gorgeous collection of false lashes and tools that'll kick your makeup look up 100 notches.

What to try:

Shop here for: a collection of eye and lip products that run the gamut from natural, soft glam to out-of-this-world color.

What to try:

Shop here for: multifunctional makeup that promotes your skin's health as much as it gives way for pure artistry.

What to try:

Shop here for: Rihanna's groundbreaking line of makeup that made waves in the beauty industry for its 40 (now 50) shades of foundation.

What to try:

Shop here for: a bomb makeup line that includes some of the most cleverly named lipstick shades out there.

What to try:

Shop here for: some of the most beautiful lipstick shades with the softest formulas you'll ever use.

What to try:

Shop here for: makeup designed with science in mind to ensure each product's formula is effective for women with deeper skin tones.

What to try:

Shop here for: a classic makeup brand designed for all skin tones, created by supermodel Iman and available at accessible prices and locations.

What to try:

Shop here for: trusted, highly pigmented products — inspired by the vibrancy of Africa — that work beautifully for all skin tones.

What to try:

Shop here for: an overflowing collection of nail polish with pretty much any shade to match your mood.

What to try:

Shop here for: custom-made beauty just for you, like its Custom Blend Foundation ($39, Lamik), which you can send a selfie with when you purchase and get a foundation made just for you.

What to try:

Shop here for: a well-loved makeup line with a cult-following from beauty lovers and celebrities alike.

What to try:

Shop here for: eye, lip, and face products designed to ensure women with dark skin tones don't feel like a "niche."

What to try:

Shop here for: the lip products you always wanted to keep them feeling smooth, hydrated, and packed with a pop of color.

What to try:

Shop here for: an extensive lip product collection, in addition to face and eye products and tools, catering to a wide range of skin tones and undertones.

What to try:

Shop here for: a loose highlighter, lip gloss, and brow definer all meant to add a stunning ethereal glow to any makeup look.

What to try:

Shop here for: a makeup collection that is the definition of luxury, pairing powerful pigments and diverse shade ranges to ensure you look and feel like one of Pat McGrath's models.

What to try:

Shop here for: vegan nail lacquers and nail care sets that are luxurious enough to feel like you’ve brought the entire salon into your home.

What to try:

Shop here for: non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free nail polish modeled on darker skin tones and offering a wide range of colorful and nude shades.

What to try:

Shop here for: clean makeup products made with diverse shade ranges, from foundation and powders all the way down to primers.

What to try:

Shop here for: over 50 shades of award-winning foundation, alongside a beautiful range of other makeup products packed with pigment.

What to try:

Shop here for: tools that make the makeup application process a lot easier and more hygienic with easy-to-change and -wash applicators.

What to try:

HAIR

Shop here for: a dual-sided edge styler designed to help style your edges with ease in whatever way makes you feel like a boss.

What to try:

Shop here for: your simplified, yet high-quality wash day essentials for curly girls: a milky hair cleanser, a super creamy conditioner, an everyday hair oil, and lush scrunchies.

What to try:

Shop here for: a wide range of haircare products, suitable for all hair types and made with clean ingredients.

What to try:

Shop here for: a brush designed specifically for natural hair textures to help detangle without breakage and damage.

What to try:

Shop here for: so many different types of curl products to carry you through washing, conditioning, moisturizing, styling, and maintaining hair health.

What to try:

Shop here for: a hydration shampoo and deep conditioner for all hair types to give your hair all the (good) moisture.

What to try:

Shop here for: a jaw-droppingly beautiful line of hair styling products and accessories that are the image of elegance.

What to try:

Shop here for: an extensive, foolproof line of haircare, hair styling, and even shaving products for men.

What to try:

Shop here for: a supremely accessible array of haircare products designed to care for and nourish curly textures at every step of the process, from wash day to styling.

What to try:

Shop here for: widely loved, affordable hair products, made with natural, organic ingredients that target a number of different concerns, like dryness, curl-defining, frizziness, and more.

What to try:

Shop here for: some of the most trusted products in the beauty biz to give your curls the love and definition they deserve.

What to try:

Shop here for: not just a comprehensive natural haircare product line, but also a to support a brand that fosters community through haircare blog posts, community meet-ups, and more.

What to try:

Shop here for: a line of haircare products made with no-fuss ingredients and specifically designed for those looking to care for their locs.

What to try:

Shop here for: a collection of shaving, waxing, and body products created not to promote a need to shave, but to give people efficacious tools to use should they want to.

What to try:

Shop here for: Tracee Ellis Ross' line of hair products designed to expertly care for curly, coily, and tight natural hair textures.

What to try:

Shop here for: a clean line of shampoos, conditioners, oils, and treatments for natural hair textures focused not only on hair health, but on scalp health, too.

What to try:

Shop here for: deliciously-scented hair products — like oils, leave-ins, hair butters, and more — made for both natural and multi-textured hair.

What to try:

Shop here for: Taraji P. Henson's line of products, some for all hair types and some curly- and coily-specific items, designed to promote scalp health first and foremost.

What to try:

Shop here for: truly gorgeous head wraps, bandies, headbands and turbanettes in a range of different colors and vibrant prints.

What to try:

SKIN

Shop here for: luxury, plant-based skincare sustainably and ethically sourced from across different parts of Africa.

What to try:

Shop here for: skin care formulas that promote instant and long-lasting radiance, as well as help diminish dark spots, even skin, and reduce fine lines.

What to try:

Shop here for: skincare products filled with nourishing, nontoxic ingredients at a luxury price point.

What to try:

Shop here for: an array of potent men's skincare and grooming products, as well as shaving tools.

What to try:

Shop here for: sunscreen catered specifically to dark skin tones to keep skin protected without the white cast and residue so many other sunscreens leave.

What to try:

Shop here for: plant-based, natural, vegan skincare products designed to take the complication and guesswork out of solidifying your routine.

What to try:

Shop here for: award-winning skin care products that look just as good on your countertop as they’ll make your skin feel.

What to try:

Shop here for: science-backed, luxurious product formulas free of parabens, sulfates, artificial fragrances, and dyes.

What to try:

Shop here for: a line that brings the feeling of luxury skincare to the entire body, with balms, polishes, and more.

What to try:

Shop here for: a line of coffee scrubs infused with different scents, like coconut and peppermint, that'll leave skin feel soft and invigorated.

What to try:

Shop here for: a wealth of different skincare brands retailing through one site, all with clean, natural ingredients in mind.

What to try:

Shop here for: a stellar collection of vitamin C-infused skincare created specifically for melanin-rich skin.

What to try:

Shop here for: 100% natural skincare and bodycare products, using shea butter sourced from the Katariga (Suglo) Cooperative in Ghana.

What to try:

Shop here for: a clean, vitamin C-infused serum made to treat issues surrounding hyperpigmentation.

What to try:

Shop here for: straightforward, no-fuss, luxury skincare packed with strong, active ingredients to transform your skin's texture.

What to try:

Shop here for: adorably packaged lip balms and masks, all packed with moisturizing, nourishing ingredients.

What to try:

Shop here for: environmentally-friendly facial cleansing wipes that target a number of skincare concerns, like dryness, sensitivity, and oiliness.

What to try:

Shop here for: luxurious bodycare products made with limited but powerful natural ingredients to moisturize the skin.

What to try:

Shop here for: 100% nylon exfoliators that will clean away dirt and dead skin like nothing else.

What to try:

Shop here for: an award-winning skincare line, available at Target, with nourishing ingredients like nutrient-rich oils, African Black soap, Kenyan coffee, red ginseng, and more.

What to try:

Shop here for: skincare products from a brand that's transparent about where it sources its key ingredients, what those ingredients do, and the products they appear in.

What to try:

Shop here for: natural deodorant products that are free of harsh chemicals and designed to be safe for both adults and children.

What to try:

Shop here for: dermatologist-created and -approved skincare designed with clean, efficacious ingredients.

What to try:

Undefined Beauty

Shop here for: CBD-infused skin care that is entirely plant-based and ticks off every single box, including sustainably sourced, non-toxic, female-founded, and accessibly-priced.

What to try:

Shop here for: a solid line of face and body SPF products designed to work with all skin tones and types.

What to try: