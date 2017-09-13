I admire people who aren’t afraid to go all out with their makeup, whether it’s Halloween or because they love a maximalist moment with no special occasion needed. When it comes to packing on the color, all you need is an easy, unicorn makeup look. I’ve found a few that you can do yourself, ranging across different skill levels and effort required. So if you’re aiming for MUA-level of professionalism or barely know how to contour (um, hi, I definitely don’t), below you’ll find the perfect look for you. The added bonus here is that no matter how involved your look, unicorn makeup doesn’t take long to execute, which means you don’t need to spend hours in front of the mirror.

When it comes to being daring with your beauty moves, there are a few looks people generally gravitate towards. Egirl has recently taken over, with deep blushes and thick eyeliner. Goth is a classic with heavy, dark eyeshadows and vampy shades. And, of course, Euphoria has caused a skyrocket in rhinestone face gems and colorful moments that can really make your eyeshadow and makeup pop. However, unicorn makeup gives you all of that and so much more because it brings together the colors, the glitz, and the playful eyeshadow each of those other trends utilizes but doesn’t fully commit to. What I’m saying is this: Unicorn makeup and eyeshadow looks are pretty much all that and a bag of chips.

Why are people so obsessed with unicorns, you ask? Well, they're precious, rare, mythical creatures with luscious white or rainbow manes and an unbelievably sparkly and colorful horn in the middle of their foreheads. Unicorns are stunning. And in a world where social media conspires to make us all look the same, every iteration of a unicorn costume can be brilliantly different, without ever looking wrong. That's because no one has actually ever seen a unicorn. So if you welcome this prime opportunity to shine, know that you can tweak the tips below to suit your prerogative, no matter if you’re going for a beginner unicorn makeup look, an easy unicorn makeup vibe, a professional high-shine rainbow moment, or something in between.

Here are some different ways to rock your unicorn makeup without breaking a sweat.

Unicorn Makeup Look: Smear Unicorn Poop Across Your Forehead

This is a magical, beginner unicorn look that literally anyone can achieve in minutes, regardless of whether you don't like applying a ton of makeup or really love it. Simply buy some sparkly Unicorn Snot like NYX’s Metallic Glitter ($7, NYX). From there, you can slap it on your face in any which way for a fantastical moment, but one simple, bold way is to apply it across your forehead, curving down to your cheeks in a big M shape. It’s great to pack in a seriously powerful Halloween, Pride, or Wednesday afternoon makeup look. Opting for this glitter does require NYX’s Glitter Primer ($7, NYX) to really lock it down. The last thing you want is to leave a trail of glitter behind on everything you touch.

Need this look, like, yesterday? Well, don’t just head to an arts and crafts store and buy chunky sparkles. Craft store glitter can cause abrasions to your skin, and you don’t want those flakes anywhere near your eyes. Luckily, plenty of brands make glitters that are safe for your face, so take a trip to Ulta Beauty or Sephora before hitting up Michael’s.

Unicorn Makeup Look: Bring The Unicorn To Your Lips

For super festive, unicorn lips, add a swipe of pearlescent lip gloss, like Melt Cosmetic’s Crushed Glitter Lip Gloss ($16, Sephora). You can use it over your favorite bright lipstick or put it over some powder eyeshadow to add an extra tint of magical wonder to any beauty look. It’s as easy as one swipe and you’re good to glow.

Unicorn Makeup Look: Go For Unicorn Eyes

If you have basic eye shadow application down, pony up and try this pretty eye look created by makeup artist Courtney Gargan. Here, she breaks down how to DIY it, exclusively for Elite Daily readers:

Start by spreading eyeshadow primer or concealer all over from lids to the brow bones. With a medium-sized eyeshadow brush, brush a cream-colored eye shadow all over to set. Then, sweep a pink shadow under the brows. Apply a deep red beneath the pink, towards the crease. Finish by placing a burgundy shadow in the crease only. With a smaller eye shadow or eyeliner brush, apply a black shadow to the outside corner of the eye. Wipe off that brush thoroughly. Then use it to apply the eye shadow primer or concealer from the first step in a small half circle on the inner corner of the eyelid. Layer the cream-colored shadow from step 2 over top and blend away harsh lines at the outside with the brush. Take a dark eyeliner and line your lower waterline (the part of your lower lash line closest to your eyeball). Then apply liner along the top lash line. Apply shadows to your bottom lash line. Blend the darkest colors (black, burgundy) close to the lash line and the lighter color (pink) beneath, blending downwards. Spread a thin layer of clear eyelash glue [like Ardell’s Striplash Adhesive ($8, Ulta Beauty)] directly under the lower lash line and cover with chunky, loose purple glitter. Allow drying. Finish with mascara or false eyelashes.

Note that shadow colors can be substituted for colors you already own. Just be sure to use light hues where light hues were used, and dark colors where dark colors were used. (Courtney followed the same steps with golden colors in the video below.) If you’re in the mood for a bit of shopping, ColourPop’s Chicago Bull’s Palette ($16, ColourPop) has all the shades you need to pull off this look.

Unicorn Makeup Look: Halo Eyes

I love a halo eyeshadow moment because it’s so easy to pull off. You don’t even have to blend super aggressively to make your lids look bright, shimmery, and like you’re a total pro. While Jadzia Torres mixes together a lot of different shades to create serious depth, you only really need two to get the halo done right. And since it’s built on light blending, you don’t have to fret over getting your placement of shades exactly right, either. Although the exact palette Torres used isn’t still available, BH Cosmetic’s Galaxy Chi Palette ($35, Amazon) is a close match.

Unicorn Makeup Look: Instagram Worthy Eyes And Cheeks

If, like, you don't want to brag but you're actually pretty adventurous and makeup savvy, try wowing everyone on your feed with this mystical feast. Makeup artist Louise Keane, who spends her days educating YouTube followers, explains how to do it exclusively for Elite Daily:

Start by applying an eyeshadow primer or base color to the whole of your eyelid. Set the base with a translucent powder. Pick a powder highlighter that complements your skin tone and apply to the brow bone. Using an eye shadow brush, apply a bright violet eye shadow from the inner corner of the eyelid towards the halfway point of the crease, blending the color out with a horizontal motion. Take a light blue eye shadow and blend the two colors together, sweeping the blue shadow to the outer crease of the eye. To create a cut crease (a line over the crease of your eye), use a skin-colored eye shadow or the base color you used in step one. Draw a curve from the inner corner to the outer V of the eye, flick up and then blend downwards to fill in the lid. Switch to a pink glittery shade and press over your lid, stopping at the outer corner. Follow the curve above the lid with a pink liquid eyeliner. As you get to the outer V of the eye, flick upwards to create a curve. Make sure the line is thin. Use a light blue liquid eyeliner to draw a thick, exaggerated cat-eye across the upper lash line. (Face paint provides more control, also an option.) Choose a subtle set of eyelashes, as this look is quite flamboyant, and place the lashes as close to your upper lash line as possible. Mix an iridescent, chunky glitter along with glitter fix glue or clear eyelash glue. Gently apply your mixture on top of the light pink shade you have already applied to your lid. Do this in sections, starting from the inner corner to a third of the way on your eyelid. Leave this to dry and when it is no longer wet, go in with the light blue shade eye shadow in the outer corner of your lid and blend it out. Using that same shade of blue, apply and blend over your lower lash line. Using a gold-toned highlighter, highlight the inner corner of your eye and your cheekbones generously.

There are a few different products you can shop to get this look, but you can always just pilfer through your own makeup collection to pull this whole thing together.

Unicorn Makeup Look: Add A Little Wave

A different way to play with your eyeshadow that has been really big on TikTok is a swooping, contrasting shadow that follows your crease. This look uses very pastel shades to create an almost watercolor effect. It’s on the softer side of unicorn makeup looks, so keep this in your back pocket for any summer events you want to step your beauty game up for.