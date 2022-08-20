Ever since Demi Lovato first stepped into the limelight with Camp Rock in 2008, she has showed up and showed out with her beauty looks. Fans have seen the “Skin of My Teeth” singer evolve from a teenage Disney star to the 30-year-old powerhouse she is today. Throughout the years, she’s been on countless red carpets, done hundreds of performances, and rocked more makeup looks than you could even imagine, leading to Demi Lovato’s impressive beauty evolution.

You’d think with a career spanning more than a decade, there would be more than a few less-than-impressive beauty looks, especially considering Lovato started her career as a teen (or even younger, if you count her Barney & Friends days). I mean, if you looked back at my 16-year-old makeup looks, you’d get secondhand embarrassment, but that is so not the case when it comes to Lovato’s pics from the ‘00s. From her first red carpet in 2008 to now in 2022, she does. Not. Miss. Not to mention, Lovato did nearly every makeup trend you’ve ever heard of first, far before they even became trends. She basically invented being a trendsetter. If you don’t believe me, just look at her beauty evolution over the years.

Demi Lovato in June 2008: Pop Punk Icon Janette Pellegrini/WireImage/Getty Images Lovato couldn’t look more 2008 if she tried. While on tour for one of the greatest movies of our generation (aka Camp Rock), she went all out with her eyeliner. The heavy, thick liner and slightly smoked-out black eyeshadow are incredibly pop punk, especially with the simple makeup Lovato used for the rest of her look. With just some blush and, of course, a super glossy lip, Lovato might as well be a festival-goer at Warped Tour.

Demi Lovato in April 2009: Frosty Eyes Over Smokey Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Even as an up-and-coming Disney star, Lovato wasn’t afraid to stand out. At the premiere of Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009, the singer stood out with her icy blue, shimmering eyes. Paired with a glossed lip, Lovato’s eyes popped. And, given that the late 2000s were filled with smokey eyes, Lovato’s blue shadow was daring in the extreme.

Demi Lovato in July 2010: The Beginning of the Hair Dye Journey Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images 2010 Lovato didn’t change her makeup look much. Her eyeliner stayed covering both her top and bottom lids, her lips held their usual sheen, and her blush stay on her cheekbones. But, another, arguably bigger change occurred. Lovato moved away from her famously dark hair and stepped into the world of bronde (blondish brunette hair). This was only the beginning of Lovato’s steps into the world of bright hair dye.

Demi Lovato in December 2011: The Matte Lipstick Era Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Another subtle change entered Lovato’s makeup in 2011. If you were a makeup aficionado back in the day, then you might remember the early 2010s as being when lip gloss suddenly went out of fashion and matte lipsticks took over. Yes, that’s a real thing that happened. And Lovato, always on point with trends, wasn’t left behind. As early as 2011, Lovato began adding bright matte lipsticks into her repertoire.

Demi Lovato in July 2012: Blondes Have More Bronze Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato had so. Many. Hairstyles in 2012. She brought back her bangs, went red for a bit, and had another bronde moment, but nothing stands out like her blonde hair, and no look as much as her 2012 Teen Choice Awards look. Lovato wore a gravity-defying ponytail (Ariana Grande is quaking) with waist-length extensions and grown-in roots. And she didn’t skimp on her bronzer to really look sun-kissed. Looking at this photo is pretty much looking in a time capsule.

Demi Lovato in November 2013: A Trip Into A Crayola Box Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Now, it’s time to get technicolor. In 2013, Lovato played in the rainbow for the premiere of Frozen. Her blue raspberry hair looks just like a Jolly Rancher, and she offsets it with some pink eyeshadow. Beyond her eye-catching hair, Lovato has eyeshadow that is beyond stylish. Her pink eyeshadow over her top eyelid and contrasting brown eyeshadow over the bottom is a trending makeup look now in 2022, so talk about ahead of the curve.

Demi Lovato in May 2014: Half Hair, Don’t Care Victor Chavez/WireImage/Getty Images 2014 Lovato introduced the next chapter in her hair journey. While she didn’t bring back her usual long hair, Lovato did drastically change things by shaving the side of her head. For her concert on May 16, 2014, she kept her makeup bronzy and dewy with a pouty lip that’s both colorful and glossy i.e. the best of both worlds (Miley Cyrus would be proud).

Demi Lovato in December 2015: Wet, Wild, & Oh So Dewy Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I’m obsessed with Lovato’s tousled, wet hair bob she wore to the Billboard Women in Music Luncheon on Dec. 11, 2015. It’s sleek, kind of punk, and goes so well with her chic, black pantsuit. Her skin has reached peek dolphin levels of dewiness, and her laminated brows only add to the streamlined vibes of this look.

Demi Lovato in July 2016: Shine Bright Like A Disco Ball Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Go off, disco ball queen. Lovato brought all the shimmer to her performance on July 14, 2016. Her silver eyeshadow had so many sparkles in it, that I’m shocked she didn’t accidentally blind any fans in the crowd. But the shine didn’t end there. Lovato had plenty of highlighter and gloss to embody the star she is.

Demi Lovato in December 2017: Volume, More Volume, & Plenty Of Hairspray Jeff Schear/WireImage/Getty Images Maybe it’s the New Jerseyan in me, but nothing speaks to me like a super volumized ponytail. Lovato’s Jingle Ball look from December 2017 fulfills all my Jersey fantasies, especially with the addition of her huge hoops. Her bronzed skin, beige lip, and smokey eye are just cherries on top.

Demi Lovato in June 2018: TikTok Beauty Pre-TikTok Pedro Gomes/Redferns/Getty Images Lovato could cut someone with how sharp her eyeliner was at a performance in June 2018, but that's not all that stands out. In fact, between her floating eyeliner, bold highlight, and blood-red lip, it’s hard to decide which of this beauty look is the best. Thank goodness Lovato wore it all at once for a supercharged beauty moment. It’s almost too powerful.

Demi Lovato in November 2019: Neutral Yet Y2K Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If I didn’t know better, I’d guess Lovato glued spider legs to her eyelids because her lashes were beyond the pale at the Teen Vogue Summit in November 2019. Hidden beneath her skyscraper lashes was a neutral eye look, and she finished off this look with a cocoa lip lined with a brown lipliner (hello, Y2K). It’s subtle yet timeless.

Demi Lovato in January 2020: Light, Airy, And Ready For Tears Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovato made major headlines with her 2020 Grammys performance on Jan. 26. Her new song was beyond emotional; her white dress was over-the-top in the best way; and her makeup let all of that shine. Given what a tear-jerker her performance of “Anyone” was, it’s for the best Lovato wore a wimple contour and light eye makeup. After all, no one wants mascara runs on national TV.

Demi Lovato in February 2020: Smokey But Simple Tom Pennington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images For her other massive performance in 2020, Lovato glammed up her more subtle makeup style. As she sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI, Lovato had a simple smokey eye, lashes for the gods, and her go-to neutral lip.

Demi Lovato in March 2021: Bye Bye, Hair. Hello, Gel! Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of Lovato’s biggest hair transformations came in 2021: when she shaved off her hair. It was a risky move with such an amazing payoff, most notable with her gelled finger wave in March 2021. This hairstyle is so retro and yet modern. Lovato only amped up the trendiness of her ‘do with her fanned-out lashes.

Demi Lovato in March 2022: The Lovato Version Of Fox Eyes Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Move over, Julia Fox, Lovato has her own take on the Fox eye. While attending an Academy Awards viewing party in March 2022, Lovato had wicked sharp eyeliner that took up more than just her lid. Just looking at it may give you a paper cut. When your eye is that intense, you don’t need anything else, and Lovato let her eyes be the whole show.