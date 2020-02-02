Just days after moving viewers with a tear-jerking 2020 Grammy Awards performance, Demi Lovato is keeping the momentum going heading into February. On Super Bowl Sunday, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer gave her second performance of the year, and unsurprisingly, she completely nailed it. These tweets about Demi Lovato's 2020 Super Bowl National Anthem are solid proof that Lovatics have no choice but to stan the singer's comeback.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, the singer proved she's not showing any signs of slowing down in 2020. Featuring her iconic powerful vocals, her Super Bowl performance, which was only her second after returning from her 2018 hospitalization, beautifully showcased her renewed focus on strength and music. And spoiler alert: Lovato has never sounded so good.

Viewers who said they had "chills" during her moving Super Bowl performance no doubt still have Lovato's memorable Grammy Awards performance fresh on their minds. At the annual event just one week ago on Sunday, Jan. 26, the singer had everyone reaching for tissues with a performance of her track "Anyone," which she apparently wrote just four days before she was hospitalized.

Clearly, it's been a big week for Lovato, and after another powerhouse performance, Lovatics sent Twitter into a frenzy.

It was certainly a triumphant moment for the singer, who actually predicted that she'd be singing the tune for the big game a decade ago. Back in February 2019, Lovato tweeted, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy...." Her manifestation powers? Unmatched.

Lovato's performance of the National Anthem comes after the singer made a surprise appearance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest where she sang "Speechless" along with Dan + Shay. Naturally, she also slayed that tune, keeping her winning streak going into the new year.

While being chosen to sing the National Anthem was an undeniable honor the then-17-year-old could only dream of, Lovato showed fans that she's already looking ahead to the future and continuing to grow as a musician when she revealed she was manifesting a future halftime show performance in the same fashion.

"One day, I'm gonna perform the halftime show at the super bowl," she tweeted on Sunday, Feb. 2. "Onnnee dayyy...."

Judging from her mind-boggling vocals at the big game, it's clear that the goal isn't too far out of reach. In the meantime, Lovatics can put her new track "Anyone" on repeat and ready themselves for a brand-new album sometime this year. Here's hoping it's sooner rather than later.